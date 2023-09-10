‘I could be dead,’ says man who waited years for throat appointment that turned out to be cancer

Dublin poet looked elsewhere for help and was diagnosed with an aggressive form of the disease

A Dublin man who waited four years for a hospital referral to treat an aggressive mouth cancer believes he would be dead had he not sought help elsewhere.

James Mooney, a poet and podcaster who is best known online as The Wandering Paddy, presented to his GP in the summer of 2019 complaining of a sore throat after he found a lump on his neck.

He said the GP examined him, became concerned and urged him to go to hospital immediately.

“I was in serious pain,” Mr Mooney said. “The back of my throat was white and red. I learned later that the discolouration was the cancer cells and where they were at that stage.

“This happened really quickly. The cancer I had was very aggressive. It started out as a sore throat and later looked like mumps.”

Mr Mooney went to Tallaght University Hospital’s emergency department, was processed there and saw a doctor who was also concerned about his symptoms.

The doctor referred him to the Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) clinic. He was told to go home and wait for an appointment notification.

As the days and weeks passed, an appointment was not forthcoming. Mr Mooney’s concern deepened. He went back to his GP who again referred him to the hospital.

“They said there was already a referral in the system and I would be contacted,” Mr Mooney said.

It would be four years before he heard from the hospital’s ENT clinic again. Last month, Mr Mooney said he received two letters from the hospital. One was for an appointment at the ENT clinic on September 2. The other was for a duplicated appointment on September 9.

He presented for the first of these appointments believing it was in relation to a separate health issue.

“I was told ‘we are doing the follow-up for your 2019 A&E visit when you presented with a sore throat’. I said ‘it wasn’t just a sore throat — it was cancer’. I’d be dead if I hadn’t done something about it myself.”

Mr Mooney has made a formal complaint about the delays and indicated a willingness to engage with the hospital about how his case was handled, he said. He is glad he did not wait for a referral from Tallaght and sought help elsewhere.

By October 2019, with his symptoms getting worse, Mr Mooney presented to another GP. The GP was able to get a doctor at the Royal Victoria Eye and Ear Hospital in Dublin to examine him.

He was diagnosed with an aggressive mouth cancer and by the end of that month underwent a biopsy. A few weeks later, he had further surgery. By the time he underwent radiotherapy and chemotherapy in early 2020, Mr Mooney had lymph nodes removed from the side of his neck, underwent a tonsillectomy and lost part of the back of his tongue.

A spokeswoman for Tallaght University Hospital said it could not comment on individual cases but did say its ENT service is very busy with a large number of referrals. A shortage of specialists in the area is a factor in how cases are managed.

“When a referral is received, it is triaged based on the available information,” she said. “The referral will be added to the urgent or routine waiting list. GPs can submit additional information on a patient which will prompt a review and reprioritisation as appropriate.

“Where wait times are long, patients are contacted at regular intervals through a validation process where they can confirm if the appointment is still required as they may have received treatment elsewhere or the issue [may have been] resolved. When a patient confirms that they still require an appointment, one will be issued, or if declined the appointment slot will be offered to someone else.”

Mr Mooney said he did not receive communications at regular intervals. While he has been free of cancer since undergoing treatment, he feels the delays in his care contributed to him having worse outcomes. He suffers with chronic pain that needs to be managed and has been left with scar tissue.

“My life is irreversibly changed,” he said. “If I had that initial referral, it would not have spread to my lymph nodes. I wouldn’t have needed the level of radiotherapy I needed and would not be left with the damage I have now.

“I could be dead. I am glad to be alive and I am lucky, but only because a GP was able to refer me to someone he knew and said ‘I have a patient who needs urgent investigation, can you take a look?’.”