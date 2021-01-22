‘I can't get a locum so I'm working on the phone’ – Belmullet doctor with Covid-19 continues virtual clinics amid virus surge

A doctor in Belmullet is continuing to work after contracting Covid-19 as the town has the highest infection rate in the country.

Dr Fergal Ruane is taking appointments on the phone, in isolation, as there is no doctor available to stand in his place.

The small town in Co Mayo saw 700 positive cases in the past fortnight and 300 in the previous two weeks before that.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Dr Ruane said the local area “is shell shocked” and that “a lot of people are in fear”.

"The Covid has arrived here and devastated the area,” he said. “It is having a severe strain on the infrastructure, at the moment we have got two paramedics and one of them is in hospital, so our local ambulance service is affected by that.

"Our local pharmacy only had three staff available to work last week and I’ve got Covid myself at the moment.

"I can’t get a locum so I’ve been working on the phone, obviously not face to face with people.”

Dr Ruane said his condition is improving at the moment, but said to call the first few days “not pleasant” would be an understatement.

When asked why he is still working he explained that he had to with the “savage figures” the town is seeing.

"I have to, I have no choice. I’m doing my best,” he said. “People are still supporting each other which is one of the greatest strengths of the area.”

The Belmullet GP said he worried that there’s a perception that the only people who wind up in trouble with this virus are the elderly, but in reality people with underlying conditions should have much longer to live are prematurely dying.

Speaking about the cases in the area, he said: "You have elderly people dying, you have in particular people in their 50s who are ending up very sick.

"You have people ending up in hospital on oxygen, people in intensive care, and these people are very slow to recover.

"They were active in the community and now we see the outcome of the rise in the figures here.”

Dr Ruane said it was “inevitable” that there was going to be a rise in cases after Christmas, but said he never predicted that it would be this bad.

"I think it was inevitable, it was obvious to me that there was going to be a spike in the number of cases, but I didn't foresee the spike that came,” he said.

"The first indication that I got was the week after Christmas when I was on call one of the days and from 9 o’clock in the morning until eight in the evening my phone did not stop ringing.”

