Half of children of LGBT couples will be "left out" by rules allowing both parents to be listed on birth certs.

Half of children of LGBT couples will be "left out" by rules allowing both parents to be listed on birth certs.

'I am a legal stranger, you have as much rights over my son as I do' - children 'left out' in birth cert reform

Health Minister Simon Harris signed the commencement order for sections of the Children and Family Relationships Act which clarify the legal parentage of children who are conceived by a donor.

However, the Equality for Children campaign group, which protested outside the Department of Health yesterday, said half of donor-conceived children will be excluded because they do not meet the criteria.

The legislation will cover Ellie and Lucile Grange Furlong, from Lusk, Co Dublin, who will be able to get both of their names on the birth certificates of their sons Senan and Caodhan once the legislation is enacted in May.

Currently, only Lucile's name is on the certs as she is their birth mother.

"It's bittersweet to be honest, because I think it's created an even bigger divide," she said. "We're already discriminated against as same-sex families, this bill obviously gives some protection, but it's leaving about 50-60pc of the families behind."

Kelly and Gabriella Socol, from Drogheda in Co Louth, are parents to Luca and are one of the families left out by the new legislation.

As Gabriella is Luca’s birth mother, only her name appears on Luca’s birth cert, because the couple used home insemination with a known donor after two years of unsuccessful IV, which cost them over €20,000.

"I am a legal stranger, you have as much rights over my son as I do," said Kelly.

"This is pretty scary, for lots of reasons. We both decided on having him together, we did everything together, and he’s come into the world and I’ve looked after him as much as Gabriella has."

"It’s horrible, because in England, where I’m from, they recognise both, absolutely no problem.

"My only concern is that Gabriella will be going back to work and I’ll be looking after Luca - if anything happens to him, I’ll need her to authorise anything," Kelly said.

Gordon Cummings and Daniel Kavanagh, who live in Dublin 8, are parents to baby Tadgh.

They are left out of the bill under two remits - because they are both male and because their son was born in Canada as they couldn't avail of IVF in Ireland.

"In Canada, both of us are on the birth cert, parent one and parent two. No bother, nobody cares, that’s how their system works," said Gordon.

The couple are still in the process of proving Daniel is the genetic father, meaning that they must do a DNA test to prove he is the the genetic father and go to the courts to obtain a declaration of parentage.

After two years, the couple can then apply for guardianship, but Gordon says that him and his partner will still be "never equal".

"In the eyes of the law, one will be a parent and then one will be a legal guardian.

"It’s difficult. You wake up to him every morning and you’re like, gosh, you are being treated differently. This kid here is being treated differently.

"Obviously, we grew up in an environment where we were used to being treated differently - but we don’t want him to grow up where he is being treated differently," he added.

Mr Harris said he wants to work with groups to "further evolve legislation in this area".

Irish Independent