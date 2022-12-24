Hundreds of doctors drafted by HSE for post-Christmas clinics amid fears of hospital surge

THE HSE has drafted in family doctors to run extra post-Christmas clinics in the latest move to keep patients out of emergency departments ahead of what is expected to be the biggest ever surge in hospital attendances.

The HSE and GPs agreed late on Friday night to run additional evening clinics from this week over the next four weeks.

More than 500 GPs have signed up countrywide, in a move that is expected to divert up to 60,000 patients from overcrowded emergency departments, according to Dr Colm Henry, the HSE’s chief clinical officer.

The move is the latest attempt to keep patients out of hospitals by treating them in the community. The HSE said it is facing the highest pressures it has ever faced as it struggles to deal with a huge increase in patients falling ill with respiratory infections rampant in the community.

The HSE has also booked space in private hospitals to cope with the demand for hospital services. At least 150 beds will come on stream in private hospitals, including at St Vincent’s and the Mater, as pressure builds in the weeks after Christmas.

Around 1,200 people are currently in hospital with Covid, flu or respiratory virus. Dr Henry told the Sunday Independent this weekend that he expects 900 plus hospital admissions related to the flu virus by early January, and potentially 600 to 1,000 admissions with Covid-19.

He said the past couple of weeks has seen a significant surge upwards in Covid-19 cases, influenza and respiratory virus cases and hospitalisations.

“We saw a 90pc increase in hospitalisations from Covid-19 in December. We have seen a 70pc increase in Covid-19 and influenza in the past week,” he said, while there has also been a big increase in Covid outbreaks in hospitals.

He appealed to people this Christmas to manage their respiratory illnesses at home, where they can, to stay home if they have symptoms, wear facemasks on public transport and in crowded settings, and to get vaccinated for flu and Covid-19.

The HSE has announced a National Crisis Management Team to manage the crisis as pressure builds in hospitals.

Meanwhile the HSE and University Hospital Limerick have confirmed that a review is underway into the death of a teenager Aoife Johnston who died of meningitis at Limerick University Hospital on Monday

The 16-year-old, from Shannon, Co Clare, attended the Accident & Emergency department at the hospital last weekend. It is understood she spent between 13 and 16 hours on a hospital trolley and her family have questioned the level of treatment she received.

In a statement, UL Hospitals group said a Serious Incident Management Team has been established and a comprehensive investigation would take place. The hospital group extended its “sincere condolences to the family following their devastating loss".

Dr Colm Henry said it would not be appropriate to comment on the tragic case but added that a serious incident management team with an independent chair “will make sure to get to the facts".

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, said this weekend that there are almost 1,000 more hospital beds in the system and more staff working in the health service than ever, but calls for more investment continue.

The HSE’s Winter Plan highlighted a shortage of acute hospital beds as one of the main factors impacting on the pressures in emergency departments.

Tony Canavan, the chief executive of the Saolta group, said the investment in hospitals is “not enough”.

“We have to face up to the fact that we have a problem with capacity,” he said.

“I think it is very reasonable that patients and taxpayers would expect that we do the very best that we can with the resources we have right now.

"But what we are also saying is that there is not enough investment in our hospitals. There is significant bed shortages in all of our hospitals in the group,” he said.

He added that until the capacity is addressed, the overcrowding in emergency departments will continue.

He said hospitals in the Saolta group have discharged patients over Christmas ahead of the surge.

“The real question is how long does that last,” he said. “We headed into Christmas on the back of a higher level of attendances to emergency department in hospitals during the months of December.

“We are also seeing a greater level of admission, more people attending and a decision to admit greater numbers of patients over 75 years of age. Age is important because people over 75 require longer stays in hospitals. All of those things are adding to the pressure.”

Phil Ni Sheaghdha, general secretary of the INMO, said her members are reporting emergency departments that are “very overcrowded”.

Cubicles normally used to assess patients in emergency departments are full, and patients are having to be assessed in other areas of the hospitals, eating into capacity. This is in addition to patients who have been admitted but who have to trolleys until they get a bed.

“Staff are increasingly frustrated. They keep raising these issues. They raise a number of contributing factors.

"One is capacity - we don’t have beds to admit people to. Two is we are short staffed. We have grown the number of staff in the health service, but we have also expanded the services,” she said, swallowing up the additional staff.

“It is not like the hospitals are suddenly well staffed, they are not. They are still short staffed.”

Dr Catherine Motherway, clinical lead on organ donation at University Hospital Limerick this weekend appealed to people to do their bit to ease pressure on the hospital system.

“Get your Covid booster and flu shots, wear a mask in crowded settings, stay at home if your sick. Giving someone a present of a nasty cold is not what we want to do,” she said.

“There are lots of people about who are vulnerable and we need to mind them.”