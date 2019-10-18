Huge increase in women diagnosed with concussion 'shows risks of playing rugby'

The rise in the number of female rugby players diagnosed with concussion adds to "growing concerns" about the game's safety, doctors have warned in a new study.

The doctors tracked various forms of rugby-related injuries among women during the 2008 and 2018 seasons and found they had soared in the course of a decade.

In the case of concussion, they found a five-fold increase in female patients diagnosed with the condition, most likely influenced by growing awareness of the problem.

"The rise in concussion diagnosis adds to growing concerns for players' safety in both women's and men's rugby, "the study said.

The cases, which were treated in the emergency department of St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin, showed a rise of 242.9pc when the two seasons were compared.

More women players were suffering high-impact injuries, dislocations, wounds and concussions.

The proportion suffering concussion went up from 2.4pc to 10.4pc over the decade. Players are now more likely to need a high-level scan, the study, led by Dr Stephen Gilmartin of St Vincent's Hospital, said.

There was a massive increase in injuries from rugby union and a 32pc rise from tag rugby games.

The study found 42 cases treated 10 years ago compared to 144 in the 2018 season, including 103 women who had been playing rugby union.

It comes against the backdrop of a rapid growth in the number of women playing rugby.

"Current reports note that over 50pc of clubs now have a women's section," the study in the 'Irish Medical Journal' reported.

Concussion is the most frequent injury in the men's game, with anterior talofibuar issues - involving the ankle - plaguing women players.

Commenting on the injuries, physiotherapist Adrian Copeland said that women were more prone to injury than men.

Mr Copeland, whose practice in Gorey treats sports players, said women may be particularly at risk of major knee injury because of their shape.

"Women may also not be as conditioned to the game as men," he said.

"Men grow up through the game and develop strength and ability to fall. They start as a 10-year-old and run into 10-year-olds the same size. They learn how to fall."

He said women lacked muscle bulk around the shoulder and advised them to try to build up a level of strength necessary for the sport.

Irish Independent