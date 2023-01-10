HSE’s property portfolio underinsured while it forks out nearly €4m cover for obsolete car phones and camcorders

The HSE’s 4,100 strong property portfolio, including hospitals, is underinsured while it has cover of over €3.7m for items such as obsolete car phones and out of date digital cameras, a new internal audit has revealed.

The all-risks cover for 179 items included six car phones insured for €7,618, which are obsolete, camcorders dating from the 1990s, and a 2001 Nortel 9150 phone system insured for €30,000. In two of the eight regions, mobile phones and car kits were insured for €414,398. These are in the main obsolete.

“There appears to be a general disparity with the amount of artwork insured per region. It ranges from just under €23,000 in the northwest to almost €560,000 in the south east.”

The report from the HSE’s own audit office found that properties are not revalued on a periodic basis.

There is no evidence to show that a formal process is in place to periodically revalue the properties.

It found 623 buildings with €850m of insurance cover on the insurance register are listed as "miscellaneous,” which represents 8pc of the policy.

The specified all-risk cover of nearly €4m for insurance for 179 individual items such as artwork, high value electronic goods is not up to date and contains obsolete items.

There is a risk that other items are not listed and therefore not covered, the audit revealed.

It found that the HSE through its insurance team within the National Finance Division engage with an insurance broker to arrange a number of insurance policies to cover HSE needs.

“One of these policies includes property and contents insurance with a total coverage of over €10bn in 2020. The level of coverage is determined by the standalone register which is maintained by the broker through updates provided by local HSE capital and estates offices.”

The broker informed HSE internal auditors that they inherited the register in 2011 when they were initially appointed. They are not responsible for the accuracy of the data prior to that date.”

The HSE policy is a challenging one to obtain insurance quotes on due to various factors such as the mix of properties involved , the lack of underwriting information and the scale of the risk involved with overall values exceeding €10bn.

The total cost of premiums between 2011 and the end of 2020 came to €25m with agreed claims of €48m.

The audit examined the level of insurance cover for the large Model 4 hospitals. The buildings and contents insurance for all four total €1,73bn.

It found a potential undervaluation. Contents cover ranged from 11pc to 23pc of buildings insurance.

Three properties, one in 2029 and two in 2018, were sold for a combined €75,000 but were not marked as sold.

The HSE has agreed with the report and the recommendations which it is implementing.