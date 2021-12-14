| -1.2°C Dublin

HSE’s Plan B for booster roll-out key to Christmas for thousands

People queueing for booster jabs in Kent, England. Photo: PA Expand

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

The way hundreds of thousands of people in this country will spend their Christmas may be hanging on our new Plan B for the roll-out of Covid-19 booster shots.

With less than two weeks to go to Christmas Day, a booster vaccine – which takes around seven days to provide higher protection – could mean the difference between a relaxed or anxious time during the festivities as the new Omicron variant inevitably spreads.

