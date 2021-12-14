HSE’s Plan B for booster roll-out key to Christmas for thousands

The way hundreds of thousands of people in this country will spend their Christmas may be hanging on our new Plan B for the roll-out of Covid-19 booster shots.

With less than two weeks to go to Christmas Day, a booster vaccine – which takes around seven days to provide higher protection – could mean the difference between a relaxed or anxious time during the festivities as the new Omicron variant inevitably spreads.

The UK is also promising a booster for every adult by the end of the month as it faces a potential “tidal wave” of the Omicron variant.

Boosters have moved to the front line of our defence against this highly infectious form of the virus.

Home-grown campaign

Here well over 1.1 million people have now received a booster shot or additional dose and these include the most vulnerable groups through age or underlying illness who are most at risk if they get Covid-19. It means that as Omicron inevitably picks up speed here – coupled with increased threat from Christmas socialising – there is a good level of additional protection among the oldest age groups in particular.

Around 305,000 healthcare workers, many on the frontline who are more likely to be exposed to the virus, have had around 220,000 booster shots so far.

Setting targets

The aim is to have around 1.5 million people boosted by Christmas. Last week around 220,000 doses were delivered, with 217,000 the week before. The aim now is to significantly improve on those numbers and push them nearer 300,000.

The HSE is extending the opening times of some walk-in clinics this week but it must juggle this with people who have appointments, including the medically vulnerable. It is also aiming to open another centre in Dublin later this week at Richmond barracks in Inchicore. More GPs have agreed to vaccinate people in their 50s and 60s and pharmacists are ramping up.

In the queue

More people in their 60s are now crossing the five-month threshold (though this was last night reduced to three months) and so are eligible for a booster jab. As of December 8, some 162,700 out of 475,000 60- to 69-year-olds living in the community were boosted.

There are another 389,000 people in their 50s and they were also seen in large numbers at centres, particularly over the weekend. It means that very high numbers of people through age and vulnerability still need the jab.

Next in line

The high volume in these priority categories highlights the difficulty of moving to people in their 40s at this point. The roll-out for this group is expected later this month, with most in January.

Children’s vaccines

The roll-out of first and second doses to five- to 11-year-olds must also be managed.

The first deliveries are due this week and first in line will be children in vulnerable categories with an illness or living in a household with someone who is immunocompromised. The first invitations to a first dose for this group are expected before Christmas.

Omicron in Ireland

Eighteen cases of the new Omicron variant have been detected here, but Nphet says it is now responsible for 11pc of all our Covid cases. It has been found in Dublin, Meath and Longford. Scientists believe that it will be widespread in another month and this will be impacted by travel around Christmas.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Paul Givan said the six counties must prepare for a “storm of Omicron” cases.

UK booster campaign

The UK’s decision to ramp up its booster roll-out is good news for Ireland because of the traffic back and forth.

The indication so far is that Omicron may be less severe, but one person with the variant has died in the UK. We know there is always a lag between infection and hospitalisations. Even a smaller number of people who are very ill will amount to a significant toll if there is a large level of infection.