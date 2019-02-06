HSE's oversight of Pieta House criticised as part of internal audit

Control weaknesses have been found in the HSE's monitoring of the performance of the mental health organisation Pieta House.

The issues were raised in a report by the HSE's internal audit team that looked at the oversight of Pieta House, which got €1.7m in State funding in 2017.

Pieta House was founded by Joan Freeman, who was a candidate in the presidential election last year.

The audit found Pieta House failed as required to provide the HSE with a complaints report.

The report said that not receiving complaints reports meant that the HSE's mental health section was unaware of potential complaints made against the organisation in receipt of funding.

Performance monitoring and documents required were not gathered and monitored in one location. These included a tax clearance certification and insurance policy.

The auditors expressed concern that the HSE was not indemnified on Pieta House's public liability, employers' liability and motor insurance policy as required by the service agreement with the HSE. It left the HSE at risk of being liable in the event of an insurance claim.

Concern was also highlighted about the delay in signing off a service arrangement between the HSE and Pieta House.

These needed to be signed by February 28, but it did not happen until March 28, 2017.

There was also a lack of minutes of a review meeting which was held with Pieta House on May 16, 2017.

The audit pointed out that if minutes of meetings are not recorded properly, then it is unclear what is discussed and agreed.

It recommended that minutes should be written up about all meetings, clarifying all points raised and clearly noting all action and motions discussed.

A spokeswoman for Pieta House said that the organisation was not consulted on the audit and recommendations for the HSE.

"At the present time, it is our clear understanding from our communications with the HSE that they are fully satisfied with our compliance. Pieta House has a strong working relationship with the HSE.

"In recent times it has hired a data analyst in its operations department and a reporting accountant," it said.

