HSE won’t release any new flu vaccine jabs as 600,000 ‘go missing’

Catherine Fegan

The HSE has suspended distribution of the flu vaccine to GPs and pharmacies after it emerged that claims for 600,000 doses are missing.

In a letter sent to doctors and pharmacists on Monday, the HSE said that approximately 1.3 million vaccines have been distributed to date, but only 700,000 of those have been recorded as administered vaccines on the claims system used by healthcare professionals to reimburse costs.

As a result, it is not clear whether or not the remaining 600,000 vaccines have been administered.

