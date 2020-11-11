HSE won’t release any new flu vaccine jabs as 600,000 ‘go missing’

The HSE has suspended distribution of the flu vaccine to GPs and pharmacies after it emerged that claims for 600,000 doses are missing.

In a letter sent to doctors and pharmacists on Monday, the HSE said that approximately 1.3 million vaccines have been distributed to date, but only 700,000 of those have been recorded as administered vaccines on the claims system used by healthcare professionals to reimburse costs.

As a result, it is not clear whether or not the remaining 600,000 vaccines have been administered.

The correspondence said that “all doses administered by GPs and pharmacies this year must be claimed via PCERS and the uptake in eligible groups is not currently clear from the information available”.

The Primary Care Eligibility & Reimbursement Service (PCERS) is part of the HSE. It is responsible for processing payments to healthcare professionals; GPs, Dentists, Pharmacist and Optometrists/Ophthalmologists who provide free or reduced cost services to the public.

According to the letter: “Although 1.3 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed, claims for only 700,000 have been recorded to date.”

The HSE said it was pausing further deliveries of the vaccine “until more information on the doses given can be ascertained”.

To assist in this, GPs and pharmacies have been asked to ensure claims for doses administered are up to date.

The remaining 50,000 doses of the vaccine will be released when “more information is available”. The letter added that in order to maximise the benefit of the remaining stock, “the most vulnerable will be prioritised”.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Monaghan GP Ilona Duffy said she was deeply concerned at the discrepancy in the numbers and that it raised questions for the HSE.

“How does the HSE not know where these vaccines are?” she asked. “We have a process whereby we go online, and we claim for giving the vaccine. It’s a coded system and you have to give the reasons for administering the vaccine – pregnant, over 65, chronic kidney disease, chronic diabetes.

"The data is uploaded electronically and that’s how you get paid for the vaccines. The big thing is that’s fairly real-time, everyone wants to get the claim in because they are notoriously bad at paying if you leave it too late.

"Anybody who can claim is claiming almost immediately and most GPs and pharmacies are computerised, so I don’t believe there is a delay in claiming 600,000.”

Ms Duffy said the practice she works in had received just 240 flu vaccines to date, for a patient core of almost 11,000 patients.

“There hasn’t been enough since day one,” she said.

“We have at-risk patients ringing and [we] just can’t get it for them. One of the pharmacies messaged me today saying have you any you can give us? They thought they would be getting a delivery on Thursday and now they are being told they are getting none."

In a statement, the HSE said it had “full records of the 1.3 million doses which have been distributed to date”.

It added: “Applications for reimbursement through PCERS have been made in relation to 700,000 doses, which indicates that a substantial amount of vaccine has been distributed but has yet to be administered. We intend to establish the overall position in relation to supplies prior to distributing the last 50,000 doses in order to ensure all those in need receive the vaccine.”