| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

HSE winter plan details nightmare scenario if flu and Covid-19 cases surge at the same time

Jim O&rsquo;Brien, of Darraglynn Nursing Home in Cork, and Dominika Lewicka and Catherine Shallow, of Marymount Care Centre in Dublin, deliver letters to the Department of Health from staff at private and voluntary nursing homes who have yet to receive the Covid-19 pandemic payment. Photo: Colin Keegan /Collins Dublin Expand

Close

Jim O&rsquo;Brien, of Darraglynn Nursing Home in Cork, and Dominika Lewicka and Catherine Shallow, of Marymount Care Centre in Dublin, deliver letters to the Department of Health from staff at private and voluntary nursing homes who have yet to receive the Covid-19 pandemic payment. Photo: Colin Keegan /Collins Dublin

Jim O’Brien, of Darraglynn Nursing Home in Cork, and Dominika Lewicka and Catherine Shallow, of Marymount Care Centre in Dublin, deliver letters to the Department of Health from staff at private and voluntary nursing homes who have yet to receive the Covid-19 pandemic payment. Photo: Colin Keegan /Collins Dublin

Jim O’Brien, of Darraglynn Nursing Home in Cork, and Dominika Lewicka and Catherine Shallow, of Marymount Care Centre in Dublin, deliver letters to the Department of Health from staff at private and voluntary nursing homes who have yet to receive the Covid-19 pandemic payment. Photo: Colin Keegan /Collins Dublin

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

The perfect storm of high levels of Covid-19 and flu could be Ireland’s worst winter nightmare.

The most severe scenario set out in the HSE’s €160m winter plan yesterday suggested 17,000 hospitalisations for Covid and 4,350 for flu through the winter, overwhelming hospitals. In that scenario, there would be 700 patients in intensive care with Covid and 225 with flu.

Related topics

More On HSE

Most Watched

Privacy