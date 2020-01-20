HSE warns young people of dangers of laughing gas

The HSE has warned young people about the dangers of using laughing gas, saying it can lead to death by suffocation.

The executive said it has become aware of anecdotal reports of the use of laughing gas, or nitrous oxide, among young people, particularly among festival-goers.

The gas is intended for use as an anaesthetic in dental practices or as propellant in whipped-cream canisters.

Nitrous oxide is a colourless gas that people inhale, usually from a balloon. To consume it, people open the cannister, which is easily bought legally online, transfer the gas into a balloon and inhale from it.

