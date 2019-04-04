HSE warning of measles outbreak in Dublin

The HSE are warning of a measles outbreak in Dublin.

The HPSC, Ireland's specialist agency for the surveillance of communicable diseases, said they have recorded 10 cases since the start of February 2019.

They are advising people who think they have measles to stay at home and to contact their GP for advice.

They confirmed that the recent cases are in young adults working in Dublin city centre in the areas of Parnell Street, Dame Street and Baggot Street.

It is a community outbreak of measles affecting adults and children and travel to France as identified as a risk.

Their statement reads; "Measles is a serious illness and is highly infectious.

"The best protection is to be vaccinated with MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella) vaccine.

"People planning to travel abroad should make sure they are protected from measles. Those who have not been vaccinated with MMR vaccine or have not had measles in the past are at risk of measles.

"If unsure whether they had the vaccine they should speak to their GP about getting the MMR vaccine before travelling.

"Measles symptoms include fever, red rash, red eyes, cough and runny nose. The rash usually starts a few days after onset of illness. It typically starts on the head and spreads down the body.

"There is a risk of developing measles for up to 21 days after contact with a case of measles."

People who are sick should not attend settings such as crèche, school, work or religious gatherings until they have recovered from illness, they added.

