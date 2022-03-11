HSE to hold minute’s silence for healthcare workers in Ukraine

A nurse stands next to Vova, a little boy injured during shelling amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kharkiv. Picture: Reuters

Members of the public who are attending healthcare settings next Tuesday are being asked to preserve a minute’s silence to honour healthcare workers in war-torn Ukraine.

HSE Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry has posted a message on Twitter asking those who can take part to do so, where it is safe to do so.

Mr Henry said healthcare workers in Ukraine are “working tirelessly and at risk to themselves to treat people in the most difficult of circumstances”.

“We ask staff, patients and visitors to HSE health services to observe one min silence where safe to do so, at 12.00, Tuesday 15 March, to show solidarity with HCWs in Ukraine who are working tirelessly and at risk to themselves to treat people in the most difficult of circumstances,” he wrote.

The tribute comes as Ukrainian hospitals have been targeted by Russian missiles in recent days.

The horror reached new levels, on Wednesday when Russian jets bombed a children’s and maternity hospital in Mariupol, burying expectant mothers, babies and children under its rubble.

At just after 5pm local time, Russian war planes flew over Hospital No.3 in the centre of Mariupol and dropped at least one unguided, so-called “dumb” bomb.

Video footage and photographs showed the devastation and destruction the airstrike left in its wake.

Following the attack the Ukrainian President called on world leaders to help stop the “genocide” being pursued by Russia.

“Mr Zelensky said Russia’s Mariupol strike yesterday trapped children and others under debris.

"A children's hospital. A maternity hospital," he said in his nightly video address, switching to Russian to express horror at the strike.

"What kind of country is this, the Russian Federation, which is afraid of hospitals, afraid of maternity hospitals, and destroys them?"

Mr Zelensky urged the West to impose even tougher sanctions than the ones that have already plunged its economy into severe isolation, so Russia "no longer has any possibility to continue this genocide".

The tribute for Ukrainian health staff being organised by the HSE, echoes the events which were held to honour Irish healthcare workers during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On March 20, 2020, the nation paused to thank the frontline healthcare staff by holding a round of applause.



