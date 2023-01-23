The HSE is to conduct a major “look back” review of cases at the North Kerry child and adolescent mental health service (CAMHS).

The review is expected to be similar to a review carried out at the neighbouring South Kerry CAMHS service. A report last year by consultant psychiatrist Dr Sean Maskey described treatment 240 children received in South Kerry as “risky” and found proof of significant harm to 46 service users.

Issues highlighted included weight gain, sedation, elevated blood pressure and galactorrhoea - the production of breast milk.

The announcement of the fresh review comes on the same day as a damning interim report on CAMHS services nationally by the Inspector of Mental Health Services, Dr Susan Finnerty, revealed many children had been effectively forgotten by the HSE, left on medication for years without follow-up appointments or monitoring.

In a statement to Independent.ie, the HSE said the decision to undertake a look back review in North Kerry had been taken after deficits in care had been found during an audit of 50 random files at the service.

The completion of the audit report has been delayed on a number of occasions. But the HSE said it was finally delivered on January 21.

“The audit team have raised potential concerns in 16 of the 50 files they reviewed, including some relating to prescribing practices and some clinical concerns about the professional practice of a clinician. That clinician is not working at this time,” the HSE said in a statement.

“Eleven of these young people have already been offered a clinical review, and we are today making direct contact with the other five young people, again to offer them a clinical review.

“Based on these concerns, we are taking immediate action by today beginning the process of setting up a look back review.

“We are working to identify a clinical lead so that the review has the necessary external, independent oversight.”

It is not yet clear how many years the look back review will cover or how many children’s cases will be looked at.

The HSE said would first look at the files of young people who are currently under the care of North Kerry CAMHS.

“Information from that review of current files will inform the next phase of the lookback review, which will be into previous cases,” the statement said.

“Our priority is to make sure that the young people involved, their families and ourselves are reassured that they receive the best possible and most appropriate care.

“As in previous lookback reviews, if any young person needs further support then we will make sure it is offered and provided as quickly as possible.

“As we are at the beginning of the process of setting up a review, we cannot confirm today how many young people or files may be involved. However, we can say that this will be an extensive review.

“We understand that young people under the care of North Kerry CAMHS will wish to know if they are among the 16 cases where concerns have been raised, and that this news will understandably cause considerable concern for young people who are or were under the care of North Kerry CAMHS.”

The statement said the HSE had already been or would be in direct contact as soon as possible with any young person where concerns have been raised to date.

“Of the 16 young people where the audit team raised concerns, we have already offered clinical reviews to 11. We are today making direct contact with the other five young people to offer them clinical reviews,” it said.

People with concerns regarding care at North Kerry CAMHS are asked to contact a helpline, telephone number 1800-742-800.

At least one young person and their family have received an apology at an “open disclosure meeting” in relation to care given in North Kerry. This was confirmed by the HSE last month.