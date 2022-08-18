HSE to carry out drug testing at Electric Picnic

An anonymous and real-time drug testing trial will take place at this year's Electric Picnic festival in Co Laois.

The HSE today announced that it has launched plans for the first drug monitoring programme to analyse drugs to provide real-time information in a festival setting.

It is the first time illegal drugs will be tested outside of authorised state facilities and is part of the Government’s ‘Safer Nightlife’ harm reduction campaign.

However, the programme will be a limited form of drug testing known as “back of house”.

It will not allow attendees to have drugs tested and get them back with face to face advice, which charities such as The Loop have been doing in UK festivals.

Instead, scientists in the designated tent will be testing drugs that are voluntarily and anonymously surrendered by people in a “surrender bin”.

This could include someone who has had adverse reactions to a substance and willingly gives up the rest.

The testers will also be in a position to analyse substances of concern identified by medics.

The HSE says this will then help inform them what substances are in circulation and also the strength of the drugs, and it will issue this information to the public.

Festival-goers will be encouraged to check out Drugs.ie before and during the event, but the HSE said the live results will only be representative of what has been submitted.

HSE National Clinical Lead in addiction services, Prof Eamon Keenan, said he is currently “very concerned about the emergence of new psychoactive substances and high potency substances which pose a threat to health.”

He added: “This project will provide us with vital information that we otherwise can’t access in real time. While this is a progression, the HSE messaging will remain clear, it is safer not to use drugs at all. For those who choose to, they should still follow the practical steps recommended by the HSE to reduce the harms.”

Arts Minister Catherine Martin said this pilot initiative “is a progressive step in supporting safer settings in our night-life.”

Managing Director of Festival Republic said this move is “essentially Electric Picnic being a good citizen”.

He added: “But we are committed to doing everything we can to make people safe and this process adds to that safety in the knowledge that drugs exist in all aspects of society and we welcome the HSE’s pro-activeness in addressing the issue.”

Electric Picnic takes place from September 1-5 in Stradbally, Co Laois.



