HSE to begin offering Covid vaccine to at-risk people aged 16 and over from next week

The HSE is to begin offering the vaccine to people aged 16 to 69 years with underlying conditions who are at very high risk of severe illness due to Covid-19 next week.

They are to be offered the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, except for those aged 16 and 17, Independent.ie has learned.

Hospitals are being asked to find as many people as possible in this group as quickly as possible from their records based on their illnesses.

They will then contact the patients to arrange vaccination through the hospital process.

Those aged 16 and 17 cannot be given the AstraZeneca vaccine.

GPs were told today that “some people at very high risk who will be difficult to contact through the hospital system.

The HSE is working on a plan to contact them also but the details are not worked out at this point.

The Irish College of General Practitioners were told that at this point people who are concerned do not need to do anything or contact anyone.

There is no requirement for GPs to make representations on their behalf.

For the moment patients should wait to hear from the hospital they attend.

Those aged 16-69 and at very high risk of severe COVID-19 disease are:

Cancer

All cancer patients actively receiving (and/or within 6 weeks of receiving) systemic therapy with cytotoxic chemotherapy, targeted therapy, monoclonal antibodies or immunotherapies and radical surgery or radiotherapy for lung or head and neck cancer.

All patients with advanced/metastatic cancers.

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease, on dialysis, or eGFR <15 ml/min.

Chronic neurological disease or condition

Chronic neurological disease or condition with evolving ventilatory failure (requiring non-invasive ventilation), for example: motor neurone disease, spinal muscular atrophy.

Chronic respiratory disease

Chronic severe respiratory disease, for example: severe cystic fibrosis, severe COPD, severe pulmonary fibrosis.

Diabetes

Uncontrolled diabetes, for example: HbA1C ≥58mmol/mol.

Immunocompromised

Severe immunocompromise due to disease or treatment, for example, Transplantation: - Listed for solid organ or haematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) - Post solid organ transplant at any time - Post HSCT within 12 months Genetic diseases: - APECED** - Inborn errors in the interferon pathway Treatment: - included but not limited to Cyclophosphamide, Rituximab, Alemtuzumab, Cladribine or Ocrelizumab in the last 6 months.

Inherited metabolic diseases*

Disorders of intermediary metabolism/at risk of acute decompensation, for example: Maple Syrup Urine Disease.

Intellectual disability*

Down Syndrome.

Obesity

BMI >40 Kg/m2.

Sickle cell disease*

Meanwhile, in total, 520,000 vaccine doses have been received so far and the 500,000th dose will be administered by the end of the week, according to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

He said that the beginning of vaccinating the Cohort 4 group next week is “really welcome news” however raised concerns about AstraZeneca’s ability to deliver the agreed doses.

“I certainly remain concerned about AstraZeneca’s ability to deliver on schedule and indeed to deliver on the volumes that have been agreed,” he said.

1,300 GP practises across the country are involved in the vaccine programme.

Ireland has now purchased enough advance purchase vaccine supply for 10m people and

once everyone in the country is vaccinated, the leftover doses will be given to the EU for other countries.

“The pandemic will not end until everyone has access to vaccines,” said Minister Donnelly in the Dáil.

Online Editors