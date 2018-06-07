HSE to apologise to families over failings in children's audiology services
The HSE is set to apologise to families in the west of Ireland for "serious failings" in audiology services provided for the children.
RTE reports that almost 50 families were affected by the failings.
The apology comes following a review of paediatric audiology services provided in over 900 cases by one audiologist.
According to RTE Investigates, the HSE carried out the review of services provided in Mayo and Roscommon from 2011 to 2015.
There had been concerns expressed around "some aspects of the quality of the service provided".
Some children were left with lifelong impairments.
A number of parents are expected to pursue legal actions against the HSE.
