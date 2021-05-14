HSE system could be down for days following cyber-attack- HSE’s Dr Colm Henry

The HSE’s IT system will likely be down for a number of days following the ransom cyber-attack, Chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said.

Speaking at 5pm today on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland, Dr Henry said the most recent information is that it’ll be a number of days before the system is back operating.

“The advice we are getting from experts is that given how serious this is it’s going to take a number of days before we can safely begin to reopen those IT systems on which our health care services rely,” he said.

“We have the same services, the same experts there it’s just that the efficiency will not be there because of the IT systems upon which they rely.”

The specific ransomware attack currently affecting the HSE and regional hospitals is called Conti. Employed by criminal gangs, it is sometimes used to extort two separate ransoms — one to unlock the data frozen by the hackers and one as a payoff not to publicly release sensitive data that is stolen in the process.

The HSE registration portal for vaccination is also expected to be closed for the next number of days, however, people can still register by phoning HSE live.

Dr Henry said he “simply can’t say” when it will reopen but although the portal is shut vaccination continues.

The contact tracing system is still working, however, at a slower pace than usual, according to the Chief clinical officer.

He has urged the public to still attend A&E if urgent care is needed, but to be aware that services are running slower.

"Emergency departments are functioning as normal and I want to assure anyone listening that people who are in urgent care can attend,” he said.

"But, please remember that we won’t have access to your previous results...so there will be a slower troop through emergency departments.”

The Rotunda Hospital issued a statement today at 5pm that all appointments for women less than 36 weeks pregnant are cancelled next Monday and Tuesday.

Anyone over 36 weeks gestation is being asked to still attend their scheduled appointment or scan.

Those who are concerned about their pregnancy can ring the Rotundas new helpline on 01 211 9351 frp, 10am-6pm to speak to a midwife or doctor, or can attend their Emergency and Assessment Unit.

Other appointments including paediatric visits for babies under two weeks old will go ahead, so patients are encouraged to check the Rotunda website to see if their appointment will go ahead.

When asked if a ransom has been demanded yet from the attackers, Dr Henry said: “To my knowledge in the past hour what is behind it is ransom, where people want money to correct the harm thats’s been done and to limit any further harm.”

He added that as a doctor it’s hard to understand how “cynical” someone must be to exploit patients who are sick for financial gain.

