HSE spends €50,000 to send children to gender treatment clinics

The HSE spent €50,000 last year on a scheme for children and young adults to attend controversial gender treatment clinics in the UK.

It is also exploring using similar services that are offered in other countries.

HSE figures show 13 children were included in a treatment abroad scheme to attend the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust clinics last year.

The centres will be the subject of an inquiry, launched by UK health secretary Sajid Javid, amid concern that the gender treatment system there is failing children.

A recent review of the clinics by the former president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health in the UK found staff working in the gender treatment system felt pressured to adopt “an unquestioning affirmative approach” to the issue of transitioning.

It also said gender issues caused other mental health problems to be “overshadowed”.

NHS data shows the number of Irish referrals to these services has increased steadily over the past decade, with 234 since 2011.

An HSE spokeswoman said patients are referred to the Tavistock and Portman clinics for services that are not available in Ireland.

Referrals can only be made by consultants treating public patients who reviewed patients in person within the previous two weeks.

The treatment abroad scheme has paid for clinicians to travel to Ireland and provide an outreach clinic in Dublin, but this is no longer the case, and patients are now required to travel to the UK.

Continued use of the UK service “is a matter for the referring consultant to address”, the spokeswoman said.

“The HSE is exploring the availability of the service in other EU jurisdictions, but for obvious reasons the service must be available in English.”

Between 2011 and 2014 there were nine referrals by Irish doctors to the services, according to UK data. In 2015 there were 15.

There was a significant increase in 2016, with 38 referrals, while 36 were recorded the following year. In 2018 there were 49 referrals in 2019 there were 42.

Numbers dipped during the pandemic, with 25 referrals in 2020. Doctors made 20 referrals last year. A child may be counted more than once in the referral data. Children between the ages of five and 17 were referred.

The NHS said young people with lasting signs of gender dysphoria who meet strict criteria can be referred to a consultant endocrinologist, or hormone specialist, who may prescribe hormone blockers that pause the physical changes of puberty.

Reports in the UK last week suggest Mr Javid is concerned that vulnerable children were being given gender hormone treatment before exploring alternatives.

Transgender Equality Network Ireland (TENI) previously said it does not have any concerns about the treatment service provided to Irish children by the Tavistock and Portman clinics, but it did not respond to a request for comment this weekend.

Consultant endocrinologist Professor Donal O’Shea previously claimed puberty-suppressing hormone blockers are not safe.

This weekend, he told the Sunday Independent he remains concerned.

Prof O’Shea said the causes behind an increase in gender questioning by adolescents in the past five to 10 years is not fully understood.

“This means very careful assessment is needed and great caution before doing anything irreversible,” he said.

“The assessments we have seen on children were vague and not fit for purpose but facilitated starting treatment.

“Even this week, I saw a young person who felt if he had been given more time 10 years ago to explore his orientation and gender, he may have made different decisions.

“We have no paediatric endocrine service to support treatment if it is suggested by the assessment team in the UK.”