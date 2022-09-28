HSE silent on details after paying firm €23m for children's care services

The HSE will not say how many children were treated by a private company that received nearly €23m for disability and primary care services this year.

Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane said the public needed to know if they were getting value for money and clinical accountability from private companies being paid to care for disabled children.

Resilience Healthcare is a private, for profit company that provides social care services for people with disabilities. It is part of an international healthcare company called TTM.

The HSE said that this year, it is paying Resilience €22.8m for “the provision of services including disability services and services in primary care”.

Mr Cullinane said he asked the HSE how many children had received disability, mental health or primary care services through the €22.8m paid to Resilience Healthcare.

The HSE said it was “not in a position to provide the requested information as it is commercially sensitive”.

Mr Cullinane said: “Once a contract is in place, it shouldn’t be commercially sensitive at that point.

“If the HSE is outsourcing to outside organisations, they have a responsibility to explain how that money is being spent.

“How are we supposed to judge if we are getting good value for money?”

It emerged several months ago that there had been a steep drop in the number of assessments of need (AON) carried out on children this year, after the HSE was censured by a High Court case.

In March, a ruling found the process used to carry out an AON fell short of what is required under the Disability Act.

Since that judgment, the HSE has not been able to finish assessments it started under the old protocol.

This resulted in a significant drop in the number of AON reports the HSE finished between April and June to 455.

This is a reduction from the 1,268 that were finished in the same period last year.

Mr Cullinane said that as the waiting lists for children’s disability services increase, the HSE might need to rely more on outsourcing to help ease delays for children’s assessments.

“I don’t have an issue with purchasing services from the private sector,” he said.

“In fact, at this point in time, given the crisis they are in, I think that should be done.

“But when it is done, you need to be really clear and transparent about what the money was spent on.”

A spokeswoman for TTM said: “From our discussions with our client it appears that this is HSE-specific information. Therefore, we will have to redirect you to them, unfortunately.”

A spokesperson for the HSE said: “We cannot supply any further details as this could reveal a company’s pricing information.”