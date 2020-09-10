HSE seeing surge in people seeking Covid-19 testing as numbers double

The HSE has defended putting the Covid-19 testing of meat plant workers on hold after getting a surge of people referred for virus checks from GPs.

HSE chief Paul Reid said on Monday this week 13,000 symptomatic people with tested – more than double a normal day.

On Tuesday another 8,000 tests were carried out.

He was speaking after it was announced the serial testing of meat plant workers –which is to be regularly carried out to pick up asymptomatic cases – has been rescheduled to next week.

It comes amid concerns about the surge in cases in Dublin in particular which are growing by 5pc a day and could double every fortnight.

He revealed that said 21,000 referrals for testing were received within two days -including a high number of school children and people in north Dublin.

“We have to take the public health approach to prioritising our capacity on a daily basis towards testing symptomatic people,” he said.

Extra swabbing centres are being opened including pop up centres.

He said tests on school children suspected of having the virus, and close contacts, are being fast tracked and results returned to parents within twenty four hours in some cases.

The HSE has advertising for 700 swabbing jobs and 500 people to be contact tracers.

There were 50 patients with Covid-19 in hospital today, up from 40 last week but the numbers in intensive care are stable with six patients critically ill.

At today's briefing he said the average number of new Covid-19 cases over the last seven days is 151, up from 120 last week.

Dr Colm Henry, HSE clinical director, said there were no outbreaks of Covid-19 in schools and around 54 pupils had tested positive after catching it in the community. In only one school were two pupils positive for the virus.

He expressed concern about the impact of lockdown measures on older people in terms of isolation and sense of despair and marginalisation

Hospitals are seeing people with poor nutrition and mobility and they may have been avoiding seeing health care they needed.

They are presenting at a later stage of illness and that is a huge concern.

"The care of older people cannot just be left to the HSE it is up to us to mind older people."

Online Editors