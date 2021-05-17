HSE ransomware attack: Rotunda plans to restart elective services next week

The HSE ransomware attack is affecting hundreds of pregnant women, according to Master of the Rotunda Dr Fergal Malone.

The Rotunda Hospital is still severely affected by the cyberattack on HSE IT system and is being forced to prioritise urgent care.

However, the hospital plans to restart elective services next week.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Dr Fergal Malone said it “would make sense not to do scheduled elective work” at the moment.

"We plan to bring these elective services back online next week but certainly for this week it would make sense not to do any scheduled elective work when we’ve no way of retrieving old information,” Dr Malone said.

“We have had to cancel all our elective gynecologic work so gynecologic outpatients and patients coming in for schedules gynecology surgery.

"The logical reason that patient comes in expecting to be operated on for an elective operation and our surgeons won’t have their information or background notes and background scans to look at, so if we’re doing an operation obviously that would be inappropriate.”

He continued; “Unfortunately it’s going to affect hundreds of women, as the busiest maternity hospital in the country we would have hundreds of patients coming in every day for routine appointments, but in addition we’ve a large number of patients who come in [to us] in late pregnancy obviously to deliver their babies or with patients who have active ongoing pregnancy challenges or complications.

"It’s very important for any pregnant woman with any concerns whatsoever to still come in and all of our normal services are working.”

The hospital switched their system to paper-based entirely over the weekend so they are “full functioning" and can provide all services to patients from today.

Dr Malone added that crisis pregnanies are “absolutely” being care for.

A statement from the Dublin maternity hospital yesterday said the attack left it with no access to patient charts or details, clinic schedules and appointment details or emails.

“We have developed paper based systems where possible, which add additional strain on our resources.

“We are not currently able to contact any patients directly,” it said.

The hospital said given this it was prioritising urgent care for patients and extending service changes and cancellations until Sunday, May 23.

Service changes for the week include:

Outpatient maternity appointments and scans in public/private, and semi-private clinics are cancelled for those who are less than 36 weeks gestation. Those 36 weeks and over, are asked to come in for their appointment.

Gynaecology and colposcopy - all outpatient appointments and procedures, and planned surgeries are cancelled.

Paediatric outpatient appointments for babies older than two weeks are cancelled and will be rescheduled. For babies under two weeks, patients are asked to attend for their appointment.

Non-urgent appointments at the early pregnancy unit are cancelled, as well as physiotherapy and dietitian appointments.

More details on other services can be found on https://rotunda.ie/ransomware-attack-update.