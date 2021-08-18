HSE ‘prefers to praise itself for Covid-19 rollout’ while ignoring hospital overcrowding crisis, emergency consultants warn

The overcrowding crisis in hospitals is being ignored by the HSE which prefers to highlight its success in the Covid-19 vaccination roll out, emergency consultants warned today.

However, lack of beds is contributing to the passing on of infection.

Dr Fergal Hickey, President of the Irish Association of Emergency Medicine, was speaking as 345 patients were waiting for a bed this morning.

“Over the past year it has been clearly demonstrated that the HSE is capable of enormous effort to set up new services and bring them to a high level of performance, with the Covid-19 testing infrastructure and vaccination programmes being excellent examples of this.

“It is regrettable therefore that the perennial problem of inadequate acute bed capacity hasn’t been addressed with the same focus, commitment and determination.”

He pointed out that this is “particularly regrettable” as the very negative impact of inadequate bed capacity and its downstream effects of large numbers of patients lodged in emergency departments with its consequent negative impact on patients, including an increased mortality rate for given conditions and a risk of transmission of infectious disease, has been “known for so long.”

In Hiqa’s recent report on the Irish healthcare system, it points out, yet again, that failure to address both bed capacity and poor infrastructure are reasons why the health service doesn’t perform to the necessary level, Dr Hickey added.

“The very public focus of the HSE of late has been to concentrate almost exclusively on the undoubted successes of the Covid-19 vaccination programme to the exclusion of any commentary on or attempt to address the underlying systemic issues that Hiqa has again reminded us about,” he said.

“Emergency departments and the doctors, nurses and wider team who staff these units, cannot continue to be under unrelenting pressure because of a persistent failure of the HSE, Department of Health and Ireland’s political leadership to address systemic problems which have been identified for over a decade.

“The concern for all of us should be that the problems in the health service which have long remained unaddressed will still be there after the Covid-19 pandemic fades from memory.

“While many will ask why there hasn’t been any real attempt to properly address these issues in real time, as opposed to aspirations for the future, their very negative impact on the health of the population and ED staff will continue to be felt.”