HSE pleads for help from volunteer nurses in Cork as CUH cancels all non-essential treatments due to Covid spike

There are more than 180 nurses out of work in CUH due to Covid-19.

The HSE has issued a call for help to volunteer nurses and care assistants, saying it “urgently requires the assistance” of trained medical staff in Cork, the Irish Examiner have reported.

The call for urgent assistance was put out through the Cork Volunteer Centre.

The email sent to volunteers states that “The HSE urgently requires the assistance of qualified nurses and care assistants in Cork.

“Please note that these are paid roles, but the HSE has asked us to circulate to anyone who may be in a position to help.

The email goes on to say: “they really need help.”

This comes as Cork University Hospital (CUH) cancelled all but essential services after a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Irish Examiner reported earlier today.

The hospital is currently caring for over 110 Covid-19 patients, surging in recent days and triggering an escalation plan that has seen all non-essential services.

Hospitalisations from Covid-19 have continued to climb with 1,153 people currently being treated for coronavirus in Irish hospitals, with more than 100 hospitalisations in the last day.

There are 109 people in ICU in Ireland as of 2pm today with Covid-19.

Gerard O’Callaghan, CEO of CUH, said the number of cases in the hospital meant it was the right time for the hospital to begin its escalation plan.

The ICU in the Cork hospital has experienced a particular hit to its staff with 30 of their critical care nursing staff out of work due to Covid-19.

