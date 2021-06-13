| 16.6°C Dublin

HSE plans Pfizer jabs for 12 to 15-year-olds

Approval expected this week with vaccine 100pc effective in preventing Covid-19

School-age children receive the Covid-19 vaccine in Michigan, USA. Photo: Getty. Expand

Maeve Sheehan

Health authorities are examining the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine to teenagers, with a decision yet to be made on whether it should be administered before they return to school.

The National Immunisation Advis-
ory Body (Niac) is expected to approve a jab for 12 to 15-year-olds as soon as this week, according to sources close to the programme.

The European Medicines Agency approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for use on 12 to15-year-olds at the end of last month.

