HSE plan includes additional 66 critical care beds and extra spending for cancer, mental health and maternity services

HOSPITALS, which were at the cliff-edge in January after an influx of very sick Covid-19 patients, are to get another 66 critical care beds bringing the national stock to 321 at the end of this year.

The number is outlined in the annual service plan of the HSE setting out how it will spend its funding in 2021.

The HSE has a budget of €20.6bn this year after getting a record increase of €3.5bn – but half of this rise will be consumed by Covid-19 services.

It comes as the HSE is under pressure to deliver the vaccination programme as well as improve testing and tracing to track the spread of the virus.

It is under particular pressure to enhance its public health departments which are crucial to identifying and containing the disease.

So far the HSE has advertised for 255 public health doctors and 1,000 have applied with around 480 undergoing an interview.

Non-Covid-19 care has suffered and a huge backlog of waiting lists has built up.

HSE chief Paul Reid said 7,500 staff were hired in the past year including a net rise of around 208 consultants.

However, hospital consultants say there are around 700 unfilled posts.

The plan promises additional spending to improve many services including those in the areas of cancer, maternity and mental health.

It includes proposals for an additional 16,000 staff above December 2019 employment levels, including over 1,100 medical and dental staff, more than 3,500 nurses and midwives and 4,000 health and social care professionals.

The plan also pledges to improve patient safety and keep the population healthy and well, to supporting people living at home with lifelong conditions.

Mr Reid said: “The need to adapt our services urgently to the requirements imposed by the pandemic has led to some rapid changes, such as a move to increasing the volume and variety of services provided in the community. In 2021 we hope to use the additional funding to reinforce and support this move, which is in line with the Sláintecare reform agenda.”

The plan provides for five million additional home support hours and an additional 1,250 rehabilitation and transitional care beds.

It will support 22,500 nursing home residents under the Fair Deal with a plan to not have anyone waiting longer than four weeks for funding.

