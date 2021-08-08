| 14.3°C Dublin

HSE pays selected nursing homes ‘top-up’ fees, claims private owner

Maeve Sheehan

A private nursing home has claimed that a “cabal” of private operators are getting “top up” payments from the Health Service Executive of between €5,000 to €12,000 a month for residents with complex care needs

Caroline Maguire, who runs the Central Park Nursing Home near Ballinasloe, claims that the extra payments are “not transparent” and further alleges that “State-preferred” private nursing homes are receiving them.

The supposed “top up” fees of €5,000 to €12,000 a month are as much as three times what private nursing homes are paid under the Fair Deal scheme. In the West of Ireland, the fees are just over €900 per week per resident.

