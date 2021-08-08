HSE pays selected nursing homes ‘top-up’ fees, claims private owner

A private nursing home has claimed that a “cabal” of private operators are getting “top up” payments from the Health Service Executive of between €5,000 to €12,000 a month for residents with complex care needs

Caroline Maguire, who runs the Central Park Nursing Home near Ballinasloe, claims that the extra payments are “not transparent” and further alleges that “State-preferred” private nursing homes are receiving them.

The supposed “top up” fees of €5,000 to €12,000 a month are as much as three times what private nursing homes are paid under the Fair Deal scheme. In the West of Ireland, the fees are just over €900 per week per resident.

In a letter circulated politicians including the Taoiseach, Micheal Martin, the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, Ms Maguire called for full transparency around the “top up” fees.

“We proffer that such information should be published and not hidden under a bucket for the benefit of those preferred by our State’s current decision makers,” the letter said.

Ms Maguire called on the government to publish a full list of all the additional funding given by the Health Service Executive to private operators nationwide, and details of how nursing homes may access such funding schemes.

The top up payments came to the attention of the Central Park Nursing Home after a resident was transferred from another nursing home.

The resident came with a substantial additional monthly payment, paid for by the HSE for complex care needs.

Ms Maguire told the Sunday Independent yesterday that this was the first she heard of the “top up” payment.

She said she had several residents who required even greater and more complex care needs who received no extra funding from the Health Service Executive.

“I am extremely concerned as the proprietor of a nursing home that residents are getting what they are entitled to, and that is proper staffing on the floor, and all residents with complex care needs, should all get the same level of care,” she said.

“I have not been able to find out how residents qualify for this extra payment, or who to even go to secure it for them.”

She said residents of nursing homes and their families need to have “full visibility on the state- funding of private and voluntary nursing homes.”

The Minister of State with responsibility for Disability, Anne Rabbitte, who also received the letter, said yesterday she will raise the matter with the Minister for Older People, Mary Butler.

“I look forward to engaging on this in the coming days and bringing this matter to Minister Butler’s attention to ensure that the questions raised by the nursing home will get the desired responses that are need here,” Minister Rabbitte said yesterday.

One source familiar with the issue yesterday said the question is one of discrimination and equality: “Who is getting what and is everyone getting it equally?”

Private nursing homes receive a fee from the state for every resident they take in under the Fair Deal scheme. The fee is set by the National Treatment Purchase Fund, a government health funding body. The scale of the fee has long been a source of contention for private nursing homes who claim it is not enough to cover the cost of care.

The Health Service Executive yesterday confirmed that it pays additional fees to private nursing homes for residents who have complex needs. However it was unable to answer questions on the numbers of residents who receive that extra payment,

A statement yesterday said: “The Health Service Executive pays additional fees in a small number of cases where clients have ultra-complex needs, extra funding is provided beyond NHSS funding levels to support those clients. Cases are reviewed on an individual basis and the care needs of those clients requiring specific interventions to allow them to be cared for at a residential care setting. This clinical decision would be made as part of their discharge plan.”