HSE outlines services that will (and will not) be affected by nurses' strike
Here are the services that will not be available on the day of the nursing strike:
- Local injury units will not operate
- Planned inpatient surgery will be cancelled, except for cancer surgery. Inpatient is when you need to stay in hospital for one night or more.
- Planned day case procedures will be cancelled. Day case is when you are given a hospital bed or a trolley but will not stay overnight.
- All outpatient appointments are cancelled. This includes adult, maternity and paediatric appointments. Outpatient is when you go to hospital for an appointment but don't stay overnight.
- If a pregnant woman needs urgent assessment due to the cancellation of an appointment, she should go to the emergency admission room
- All day centres operated by the HSE and specified agencies where nurses are employed will close (people affected will be notified)
- All routine community nursing services and health centre clinics where nurses participate will be cancelled
- All day hospitals or outpatient appointments in community nursing hospitals or units will be cancelled
Services that are operating on the day of the strike;
- Emergency departments (adult and children) - attend emergency services if absolutely essential
- Urgent cancer surgery - you will be contacted directly by hospitals about your surgery
- Maternity services (Delivery suites, home births, special care baby units, neonatal)
- Colposcopy services
- Oncology services (chemotherapy and radiotherapy)
- Dialysis
- Planned obstetric procedures (based on clinical need)
- Planned essential services delivered at home
- Residential care of older people and people with intellectual disability in centres operated by the HSE and specified agencies
- Palliative care
- Limited newborn screening will be available
