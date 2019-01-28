News Health

Monday 28 January 2019

HSE outlines services that will (and will not) be affected by nurses' strike

Stock picture

Rachel Farrell

Here are the services that will not be available on the day of the nursing strike:

  • Local injury units will not operate
  • Planned inpatient surgery will be cancelled, except for cancer surgery. Inpatient is when you need to stay in hospital for one night or more.
  • Planned day case procedures will be cancelled. Day case is when you are given a hospital bed or a trolley but will not stay overnight.
  • All outpatient appointments are cancelled. This includes adult, maternity and paediatric appointments. Outpatient is when you go to hospital for an appointment but don't stay overnight.
  • If a pregnant woman needs urgent assessment due to the cancellation of an appointment, she should go to the emergency admission room
  • All day centres operated by the HSE and specified agencies where nurses are employed will close (people affected will be notified)
  • All routine community nursing services and health centre clinics where nurses participate will be cancelled
  • All day hospitals or outpatient appointments in community nursing hospitals or units will be cancelled

Services that are operating on the day of the strike;

  • Emergency departments (adult and children) - attend emergency services if absolutely essential
  • Urgent cancer surgery - you will be contacted directly by hospitals about your surgery
  • Maternity services (Delivery suites, home births, special care baby units, neonatal)
  • Colposcopy services
  • Oncology services (chemotherapy and radiotherapy)
  • Dialysis
  • Planned obstetric procedures (based on clinical need)
  • Planned essential services delivered at home
  • Residential care of older people and people with intellectual disability in centres operated by the HSE and specified agencies
  • Palliative care
  • Limited newborn screening will be available

