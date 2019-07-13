HSE orders a 'countrywide' rationing of Fair Deal places

The HSE has ordered staff to impose a strict weekly ration on allocating nursing home places for patients who are fit to be discharged from hospital.

An internal HSE memo warns officials they must stick rigidly to a set quota of convalescent and long-term nursing home places which are in most demand from older people.

There are 23,042 nursing home residents supported by the Fair Deal scheme but it has a growing waiting list. And hospitals have endured winter levels of overcrowding and difficulties freeing up beds occupied by patients, many of whom need a nursing home.

The memo from HSE Older Persons Services warns: "We have a strict number of allocation for convalescence and long-term care on a weekly basis now. If a client is not approved this week, they are placed on a waiting list and they may or may not be approved the following week. This is countrywide now."

It makes clear there is no room for flexibility. "Please note if clients are discharged to a nursing home without approval from this office, we will not be in a position to approve transitional care funding."

