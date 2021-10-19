HSE may struggle to administer vaccine boosters as Covid cases rise

The HSE has diverted staff from some of its vaccination centres to administer the booster vaccines to nursing homes

If everyone over 60 and healthcare workers are recommended to get a booster shot it would mean vaccines would need to be rolled out to over 1.2 million people.

It looks as if the HSE will struggle to protect hundreds of thousands of people with booster Covid-19 shots who may have waning immunity as the cases of the virus and hospitalisations rise again.

The HSE has around two million Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in stock, much of which could be deployed in the booster roll-out.

However, it is unclear how soon this can happen.

It would leave a race to give the booster top-ups as the virus gains another grip in the coming months.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) met yesterday to consider extending booster shots.

Additional vaccines are already being administered to people over 65 in nursing homes. They are also being administered to the over 80s and people who have weakened immune systems.

It comes as figures show that 184 healthcare workers were infected with Covid-19 in a healthcare setting between September 12 and October 9.

A decision by Niac would have to be approved by chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and given the go-ahead by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Meanwhile, Labour party health spokesperson Duncan Smith yesterday called on the Government to provide the flu injection to all for free.

It comes amid expert forecasts that this winter will see a widespread outbreak of flu.

He said :“If the Government are serious about helping stop the spread of the flu while tackling rising Covid-19 cases this winter, they should make the flu vaccine free for all citizens.

“The Government cannot hide behind the excuse that cost is a barrier here, as we all know there has been an underspend of over €800m in the Department of Health this year.

“I believe the Government’s decision to not offer the flu vaccine to all citizens for free is doing a disservice to our people, particularly our frontline workers, while we are in the middle of the global Covid-19 pandemic, which will still be an issue during flu season.

“It’s not enough to just provide this vaccine free of charge to children and those in at-risk groups. This year of all years we must provide it to all citizens for free if we want to try minimise the damage on our emergency departments created in the past by the flu.

“The Labour Party has been calling for the flu injection to be made available to all for free since 2019.

“We all know the pressure that the winter flu puts on our emergency departments and our intensive care units. We cannot afford to have both the winter flu and Covid-19 rampant in our intensive care unit this November and December.

“Extending the flu vaccine to all for free could be the layer of protection needed for slowing the spread of the flu this year.”