HSE issues alert for certain Aroma King e-cigarettes advising public not to use them

The public is being asked by the HSE to stop using certain e-cigarettes from the Aroma King range of disposable electronic cigarettes which are non-compliant with EU tobacco legislation.

They are also asking retailers to stop selling these products.

The HSE’s National Tobacco Control Office have submitted RAPEX alert notifications to Safety Gate (the EU rapid alert system for dangerous non-food products) after discovering that the products contain more than the permitted amount of nicotine (20mg/ml or 2pc).

Some 46 Aroma King disposable e-cigarettes in the ranges and flavours were sampled and analysed by the HSE and found to have a nicotine concentration higher than the permitted amount of nicotine.

The permitted level is 20mg/ml, however the analysed products had levels up to 50.4mg/ml.

The declared nicotine concentration on the packaging indicates a nicotine concentration of 20mg/ml or 2pc nicotine.

The HSE has contacted all major Irish distributors of e-cigarettes and refill containers that they are aware of and are in the process of contacting known retailers of these products.

Dr Maurice Mulcahy, regional chief environmental health officer with the HSE, said: “As a precautionary measure our message for the public is to check your e-cigarette product against the list of products involved in this alert.

"If you have one of these products we want you to stop using it and return it to the shop where you bought it.

"If you have already used it and feel unwell then you should contact your GP as the first point of contact.

‘”We are asking retailers to stop selling the products listed below and to contact us with the full supplier traceability details. If retailers have sold or distributed any of the listed products below we want them to recall them by displaying a recall notice in a prominent position in their retail premises and on their website.”

The e-cigarettes involved in these alert are:

Alert Reference A12/00605/22 Aroma King Bar 600 puffs 20mg/ml 2% nicotine, in the following flavours and batch number:

Ice Skittles; Green Apple; Monster; Grape Energy; Hawaiia Pog; Berry Peach; Blueberry Bubblegum; Strawberry Ice Cream; Grape Ice; Watermelon Ice; Strawberry Ice; Peach Ice; Blue Sour Raspberry; Cherry Ice; Mango Apple Pear; Cool Mango; Blue Razz Cherry; Energy Drink

BATCH NUMBER: MFG: 2021.10.21 EXP: 2023.10.20

Alert Reference A12/00604/22 Aroma King 2000 puffs 20mg/ml salt nicotine, in the following flavours Blueberry, Hawaiian Pog, Blue Razz Ice

BATCH NUMBER: No batch number

Alert Reference A12/00602/22 Aroma King 700+ puff 20mg/ml salt nicotine in the following flavours Peach Ice, Grape Ice, Mango Apple Pear, Green Apple, Cool Mango, Banana Ice, Lychee Ice, Cola, Energy Drink Ice

BATCH NUMBER: No batch number

Alert Reference A12/00603/22 Aroma King Queen 1400 20mg/ml 2% nicotine in the following flavours Green Apple, Banana Ice, Cola Lemon

BATCH NUMBER: No batch number