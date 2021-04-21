HSE in urgent review of 1,500 child mental health cases due to excessive medication dose fears

The HSE is urgently reviewing the files of over 1,500 child and adolescent mental health service patients amid concerns some were prescribed dangerously excessive amounts of medication.

The review centres on patients who attended South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) between 2016 and the end of last year.

It is feared a considerable number of these patients were prescribed medication dosages more appropriate to adults than children and may have suffered significant health issues as a result.

The Irish Independent understands a consultant raised concerns around the turn of the year and that the matter has been referred to the Medical Council.

A sample review was subsequently undertaken involving around 100 cases, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The findings of this were significant enough to warrant a full review and a specialist clinical team was appointed.

It began reviewing the files on Monday and the HSE has set up a helpline for people who may be affected.

In a statement released to this newspaper, the HSE confirmed it was reviewing the files of children and adolescents who used the service between 2016 and 2020.

“Concerns have been raised about the care given in some cases, and we have therefore decided to review the details of a very large number of young people who engaged with the service – more than 1,500,” the statement said.

“It is very important for us to say that most of these children will have received appropriate care and appropriate clinical interventions.

“However, in light of the raising of concerns it is important that we review all cases from this time period.”

The HSE said a medical consultant in child psychiatry is to be added to the review team shortly to provide expert oversight. The review is expected to take 16 weeks and the findings will be made known once it is completed.

A number of families involved have already sought legal advice. Dublin law firm Coleman Legal Partners confirmed it had been contacted by concerned parents in respect of medication prescribed to children in the south Kerry area, but declined to comment further.

The HSE said a CAMHS consultant has been in direct contact with any young person or their family where concerns have been raised to date.

“This process will continue as the review is undertaken,” the HSE statement said.

“As the team review cases and files, any urgent issues will be dealt with immediately.

“We will move through this process as quickly as possible, but we understand that this news will cause worry and concern for many young people and their families at this time.

“Most of the children whose files are being reviewed will have received appropriate care and clinical interventions.

“However, we want to apologise sincerely for the worry and concern that this matter will cause.”

A helpline (1800-742-800) will go live today at 11am and will remain in operation until at least Friday, when it will be reviewed.