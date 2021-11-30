HSE gets 7,000 requests for antigen test kits from parents of primary pupils

A huge 7,000 requests for antigen tests flooded into the HSE after the primary schools’ programme began yesterday. The free antigen tests are available to pupils and staff who are deemed close contacts of a confirmed case in a school setting.

The HSE will post out the tests and a spokesperson said they should arrive in one or two business days.

Yesterday’s figures represent a huge level of demand, and it is not known whether some of it may be traced back to cases that emerged last week.

Covid incidence among children aged 5-12 is the highest in the community.

Read More

In the 14 days to midnight last Thursday (November 25), there were 11,105 cases in that age category, up 25pc from 8,870 in the fortnight to the previous Thursday (November 18).

Under the new antigen testing regime, when a case is confirmed in a school the principal advises parents of close contacts, which may be other children in a pod or an entire class.

Principals do not advise the HSE of the names and addresses of close contacts.

Parents are asked to ring a HSE helpline and to provide their name, home address and the school’s roll number, which will have been provided to parents by the school principal.

A box of five antigen tests will then be delivered to the address provided by the parents with instructions on how to carry out three tests over five days.

Meanwhile, parents are being urged to encourage primary school children to speak more slowly, talk a little louder and increase their body language and hand gestures when they are wearing face masks at school.

Senior speech and language therapist Kate Beckett also said children should be advised to look at the person they are talking to.

It follows the recommendation by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) that children in third class and above should wear face masks in a bid to curb the high incidence of Covid-19 in 5- to 12-year-olds.

Mask users experience a loss of visual information, reduction in sound clarity and articulation and an increase in effort and voice fatigue.

“Sitting in an upright position allows enough air to be taken in to support voice production and projection. Moving your mouth more during speech – over articulating – can help compensate for the restrictions masks have on lip and jaw movement,” said Ms Beckett, who is the founder of Optima Speech Therapy, Ireland’s first online service for children with delayed language.

She advised that taking regular sips of water throughout the day ensures that vocal folds remain moist, pliable, and plump.

“This ensures your voice is easy to use and less susceptible to injury,” she said.