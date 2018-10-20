HSE discussed downplaying 'damaged' CervicalCheck title

Senior HSE executives discussed downplaying use of the title CervicalCheck because its perceived failures would hinder promoting the benefits of cervical screening.

An internal memo, seen by the Irish Independent, reveals the extent to which the CervicalCheck brand has been damaged.

The memo, written by Dr David Hanlon, national clinical lead adviser in primary care, said the "defence of CervicalCheck" and the "defence of screening" needed to be "disentangled".

The public view of CervicalCheck being responsible for "a major failing" could infect the perception about screening.

He said responses to public and media queries should first emphasise the benefits and limitations of the programme rather than starting off on a defence of CervicalCheck which could be secondary.

The document, written in August, formed part of a discussion on how to manage frequently asked questions in the wake of the scandal which left the screening system engulfed in controversy.

Following a case brought by Limerick mother Vicky Phelan in April, it emerged that CervicalCheck had carried out internal audits on test results given to 221 women who later developed cancer.

They showed the victims received wrong test results but the findings were not passed on to a majority of the women.

"I suggest our brief is more the overall 'defence of screening' and the other important battle of 'defence of CervicalCheck' is slightly separate, because it requires specific answers to specific CervicalCheck issues," said Dr Hanlon.

He suggested a campaign saying CervicalCheck "saved my life" would simply highlight cases where it did not.

Some observers are now questioning if the name CervicalCheck should be changed although there has been no fall-off in screening since the scandal started.

A name-change followed the Hepatitis C crisis which involved the infection of over 1,000 women with the virus after they received the blood product Anti-D.

The title Blood Transfusion Service Board - commonly known as BTSB - became toxic in the public mind. It led to the blood bank being re-named the Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS).

Asked if the HSE was looking at a name change for CervicalCheck, a spokeswoman said yesterday: "This is not under consideration."

Questioned on how much progress had been made in recruiting new senior staff for CervicalCheck, the spokeswoman said the recruitment process to fill the clinical director role at CervicalCheck was being managed through the Public Appointments Service.

She said this was now "nearing completion".

"In addition to the post for clinical director, there is a recruitment process underway for a clinical lead for cytopathology, a clinical lead for HPV primary screening project," she said.

The two positions, which are new, would mean there would be more specialist involvement in the work of laboratories carrying out screening for CervicalCheck, which will move to HPV testing next year.

Meanwhile, it now appears the proposal for a further wider inquiry into the CervicalCheck scandal has been shelved.

Dr Gabriel Scally is to investigate further the use of labs in cities such as Las Vegas which were not authorised.

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists is also carrying out a review of hundreds of slides of women who developed cancer.

