HSE disability service failed to inform Hiqa until late last year about resident found to be viewing child sexual exploitation images

Hiqa has written to the HSE regarding the serious questions around the failures of this latest incident. File photo

THE HSE has been criticised after it emerged its disability service in the northwest failed to inform the patient-safety watchdog until late last year about a resident in one of its centres who was found to be looking at child sexual exploitation images.

The incidents, in a residential centre run by the HSE CHO1 area, happened in 2016, 2017 and 2021. They should have been notified to the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa), which inspects these facilities.

However, Hiqa was not notified of the incidents at the centre until late 2021. The centre has not been named.

This is the latest serious concern to emerge from HSE-run disability services in the northwest.

It follows the long-awaited publication of the Brandon report last year, which revealed how a resident at St Joseph’s Hospital in Stranorlar, Co Donegal (now deceased), perpetrated sexual assaults on other intellectually disabled residents as far back as 1997 but was not transferred to a nursing home until 2016.

Hiqa has written to the HSE regarding the serious questions around the failures of this latest incident, as well as the failure to inform it about the online activities of the resident in the unnamed centre. It questioned the fitness of the HSE’s management of disability services in the northwest.

HIqa’s outgoing chief executive Phelim Quinn expressed his concern to HSE chief Paul Reid about the surveillance, identification and management of safeguarding concerns in the area, RTÉ News reported.

The HSE said the most recent unannounced inspection by Hiqa found no current safeguarding concerns. It stated that Hiqa and the HSE has a shared concern and improvements are under way in the region. The HSE said it acted immediately on the safeguarding concerns at the centre brought to its attention.

It is carrying out a wider governance review of disabilities services.

Disabilities Minister Anne Rabbitte told Morning Ireland that she was informed of Hiqa concerns in December.

She is now looking for an independent inspection of governance in the region and the weaknesses that need to be identified with a view to bringing the service up to standard. It would be carried out by a specialist in safeguarding.

"I'm taking this very, very seriously. I was really shocked with the content of the letter from Hiqa,” said Ms Rabbitte. “But to me, what's concerning is that there appears to be a pattern emerging and it's a safeguarding issue.

"Where we have repeated incidents and a development of a pattern, one has to question the staff’s understanding, management’s understanding about their roles and responsibilities around safeguarding, and how to work with their various agencies".

In a statement to Independent.ie, the HSE said: “Firstly, it is important to state that Hiqa have informed the HSE that there were no current safeguarding concerns arising from their unannounced inspections, completed in January, across all disability-designated centres in Donegal. The HSE expects an aggregate report on these inspections in the coming week from Hiqa.”

The spokeswoman added :”In relation to your query, the HSE can confirm that a written response was provided to Hiqa on 16th December 2021 following immediate verbal engagements on receipt of the letter on December 10, 2021.

“The correspondence acknowledged a shared concern for HIQA and the HSE regarding governance and safeguarding, including assessment of the need for and type of enhanced national oversight external to CHO1.

“This is building on significant improvement initiatives already taking place where HIiqa also acknowledged progress in that same correspondence to the HSE.

“Immediate actions took place between national HSE and CHO1 in order to provide assurance, as requested by Hiqa, on any immediate safeguarding concerns. In addition, further engagements have taken place between Hiqa and the HSE on our separate interventions where the HSE have progressed a full systems analysis regarding the management of the incidents.

“The HSE are also constructing a wider governance review of disability services in Donegal which will build on the improvement work to date to continue to address HSE’s own concerns."