HSE data reveals Waterford has highest rate of Covid vaccination

HSE figures have revealed the Waterford has the highest vaccination rate of any county nationwide for adults, teenagers and children aged 12 years and older.

According to the data, 99.7pc of people aged 18 and older who live in Waterford are fully vaccinated, while 96.8pc of teenagers and children aged 12 years and above have also completed a Covid-19 vaccine course.

The south and east of the country come out on top in terms of high vaccination levels for both adults and minors, with Carlow, Wexford, Tipperary and Wicklow close behind Waterford in the rankings for both categories.

Of the 26 counties in the Republic, just three have full vaccination levels below 90pc in the adult population.

These are Laois at 87.2pc, Donegal at 85.3pc and Monaghan at 84.3pc.

Meanwhile, 10 counties have yet to reach the 90pc mark for fully vaccinated young people aged 12 years and over.

Monaghan, Donegal and Laois are once again at the bottom of this table, at 81.2pc, 81.5pc and 85pc respectively.

The figures relate to data published at the end of October and were released to Fine Gael Cork North-Central TD Colm Burke.

However, the HSE has confirmed that as of November 8th the overall uptake rate among the total eligible population (12 years and older) for their first vaccine dose is 92.1pc, while the rate for those fully vaccinated is 90.5pc according to Deputy Burke.

He said this means Ireland is the most vaccinated country in the EU and the Irish public for should be praised for their efforts.

“The people of Ireland have made enormous sacrifices since the pandemic began as we have changed how we live by reducing our social contacts, in addition to businesses and workers whose livelihoods have been impacted by Covid restrictions,” he added.

It is understood that the vaccination levels could also be higher in some border counties, as the HSE is aware that some residents in these counties may have been vaccinated in Northern Ireland.

In Donegal for example, the 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 cases is 1103.1 which is in-line with the national average of 1187.8, while Monaghan’s 14-day rate stands at 886.2.

These are well below the rates of 1621.2 in Carlow and 1348.8 in Waterford where vaccine uptake is over 10 points higher.

Deputy Burke, who is his party’s health spokesperson, said it is vital for people to complete their full vaccination course and for those who are not yet vaccinated to come forward for the collective good of society.

“We are currently seeing high cases of Covid and hospital admissions and all efforts are being made to ensure we can weather this current wave of infection. To date over 500,000 people have received booster or third dose shots and we are asked to take individual actions to protect ourselves and others from getting Covid,” he said.

“Over the weekend, our Chief Medical Officer said our high-level of vaccination uptake is having a positive effect, especially in preventing severe illness, hospitalisation, and deaths, and the booster vaccines will offer people further protection.

“I would also encourage people who have not yet been vaccinated to do so while we all continue to adhere to public health advice,” Deputy Burke added.