HSE vaccination centres are closed all day today and it is also not possible to register for a vaccine online or by phone due to maintenance work.

The HSE said it is conducting planned, essential updates to its Covid-19 Vaccination Information System (COVAX) and some vaccination services.

As Covid infections and numbers in hospital grow during the winter months, the Government and health officials have been encouraging the estimated 300,000 people who haven’t yet had a jab to sign up for one.

However, the HSE announced vaccination centres were closed today, Monday, along with the online registration portal on the hse.ie website, and phone registration. They will reopen on Tuesday, it said.

“As a result some vaccination services will not be available to ensure this work can be done quickly and safely,” the HSE said in a statement. “This system update will provide increased capability to support our vaccination booster programme.

“Today, vaccination centres will be closed to facilitate this update. In addition, you will not be able to register for your vaccine online or by phone.”

However GP and pharmacy vaccinations are taking place as normal today.

The HSE added: “As we move to the next phase of the vaccination programme, it is important these updates take place to ensure we can continue to roll out the vaccine as safely and efficiently as possible.”