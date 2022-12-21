HSE Chief Clinical Officer, Dr Colm Henry, is warning people to stay home if they feel unwell amid concern over the growing number of new cases of Covid-19.

Cases have started to rise sharply recently, with Dr Henry saying they are up “75pc week-on-week”, while hospitalisations are up “90pc since the beginning of December”, however, a low number of patients admitted to ICU.

“We would appeal to people to wear masks on public transport, in any setting where there's any degree of congestion, and where they’re in the company of an older person.

"You’re only one step away from somebody who may be much more vulnerable to serious Covid-19 or indeed serious influenza than you are,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Read More

Dr Henry said there is “waning uptake” of the Covid-19 vaccine, with just 46pc of people who are eligible for the second booster shot taking up the offer so far.

Members of the public have been urged to avoid hospital emergency departments and GP practices where possible.

Yesterday the number of patients waiting on hospital trolleys for a bed topped 760, equalling a worrying record last set in January 2020 before the pandemic struck.

Dr Henry, said a combination of winter flu, Covid and RSV as well as chronic illness and urgent medical needs of many older patients are behind the surge.

He said many of the viruses that are currently circulating are “self-limiting”, and as there is “end-to-end” pressure on the health service, members of the public should only attend hospital EDs and GP practices when absolutely necessary.

“That's why we're appealing to people, for the great majority of these circulating viruses, they’re self-limiting illnesses.

"You can stay at home, you can manage yourself, there's information on undertheweather.ie,” he said.

"People will be aware of the kind of symptoms that don’t constitute serious enough to go to a general practice or hospital. That’s a low fever, a cough, a sore throat. For children, if they’re eating well, if they’re in good form, there’s no need to seek medical help.

"If they’re some deterioration. If there’s drowsiness, if they are unable to take food or drink, [that’s a] different matter. Seek medical help.”

Meanwhile, Dr Henry confirmed a fourth child has died of Strep A in Ireland.

He said each “tragic case” is “exceptionally rare” and the health service has an adequate supply of antibiotics to treat patients.

“For the great majority of children who have sore throats, who have fevers, they can be managed safely at home with conservative measures,” he added.

“We have enough antibiotics for streptococcal illness, or for any other common bacterial illness… The great majority of these sore throats are not caused by bacteria, they are caused by viruses… We have enough to deal with people who require antibiotics based on the solid clinical indications that general practitioners will be very familiar with, out there in the community.”