HSE chief urges people to get boosted as top-up Covid jabs offered to over-60s

The HSE’s chief clinical officer has appealed for people to come forward and get vaccinated as the Covid booster programme was extended to people aged 60 and over.

From today, people in that age group along with pregnant women can make an appointment through the HSE. Appointments will begin next Monday, August 15.

The chief clinical officer with the HSE Dr Colm Henry urged those eligible to receive the booster dose as it would provide “longer protection from serious illness and increase your immunity against infection from Covid-19".

“What we do see, however, is a waning of immunity against infection from Covid-19 and that’s why NIAC issued their most recent advice urging an extension of this what we call a second booster which was originally advised for those aged 65 and over or those aged 12 and older with immune system problems,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“Now they’re advising an extension of that to those 50 and over or those aged between 12 and 49 with underlying conditions.

“It’s exactly the same vaccine, there are newer vaccines on the horizon, they’re being assessed by the European Medicines Agency who’ll assess all available evidence before informing us whether they’re effective and safe to be rolled out but for the time being we’re using the existing vaccine stock.”

Dr Henry said Ireland has one of the highest levels of vaccine uptake in Europe with around 96pc of the adult population vaccinated.

“Even for the first booster we see figures as large as 78pc, for this most recent campaign, the second booster is a bit more disappointing process which is perhaps understandable as the fear passes and people’s sense of the pandemic is no longer a threat,” he said.

“But I would urge anybody this isn’t about now, it’s about the autumn and winter and getting protection against infection in the coming months particularly when we may see seasonal influenza and respiratory viruses co-circulate with Covid-19.

People aged 50 to 64 and those with underlying health conditions will also be offered booster vaccines in the coming weeks.

“It’s important to note that we’re keeping those vaccination centres open and there’s also large numbers of participating GPs and pharmacies, so people have a range of channels through which they can assess the vaccine and keep themselves and their loved ones safe,” he said.