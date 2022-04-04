HSE chief operations officer Anne O’Connor leaves to join private health insurer VHI

The HSE is losing one of its top executives to private healthcare.

Anne O’Connor – one of the most high profile executives in the health service – is leaving the HSE to become managing director of VHI Health and Wellbeing, a subsidiary of the insurer.

Ms O’Connor, who is chief operations officer in the HSE, has overseen hospital and community activities during the pandemic .

VHI said today she would take up the new post as managing director of the VHI Group subsidiary in August delivering health and wellbeing services for its 1.1m customers.

HSE chief Paul Reid paid tribute to Ms O’Connor.

“Anne has made an extraordinary contribution to the health service during her time with us,” Mr Reid said.

"She has not only led the operations of the health service through a period of great challenge and pressure, but she has done so while retaining an unwavering commitment to high quality and continuous improvement.

"The HSE is facing into a time of significant change and the fact that it is in a position to do so with confidence owes an awful lot to Anne’s work.

“She has been a great colleague, and is highly respected and admired throughout the health service. I am very glad that she will be continuing to contribute to healthcare services in Ireland in a very senior role and on behalf of the HSE I want to wish her very well in her new position.”

The HSE said that as chief operations officer since 2018 Ms O’Connor had led more than 100,000 staff providing health and social services in community and acute hospital settings in Ireland.

“She was a key figure in managing the health service response to the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the cyber-attack on the HSE in May 2021,” the HSE said.

“Having trained and worked as an occupational therapist in the UK, Anne has worked in the Irish health service since 1995. In 2014 she became national director for Mental Health and in 2018 became national director of Community Operations responsible for all community-based health and social care services.

"She was appointed as chief operations officer later that year and spent five months as interim director general in 2018-2019, pending the permanent filling of the post.”

Welcoming her appointment, Declan Moran, chief executive of VHI Group said he was delighted to have someone of her calibre and experience.

“Anne will work in tandem with the VHI leadership team to ensure we continue to deliver on our mission helping customers live longer, stronger, healthier lives.”