HSE CEO Paul Reid says he would prefer to ‘win people’s hearts and minds’ than have mandatory vaccination

Chief executive of the HSE Paul Reid said he would prefer to “win peoples hearts and minds” than have mandatory vaccination.

However, he said except for rare medical circumstances he expects all healthcare workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is set to discuss mandatory vaccines in upcoming meetings.

The minutes of an Nphet meeting last month show that the Department of Health will now prepare “ethical and legal” documentation on the issue.

In November the Irish Independent revealed Nphet agreed to discuss mandatory vaccination for healthcare workers.

Public health experts will also look at putting in place expiration dates for Covid passes for pubs and restaurants for those who have not gotten the booster jab.

Asked on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland what his beliefs on mandatory vaccination are, Mr Reid said: “The consideration happened with Nphet but ultimately these will be policy decisions for Government.

“A personal view which is if you look at the uptake for the vaccine in Ireland its worthwhile to recognise that with such a strong uptake it's recognised all across the world for that, 94.5pc of adults over the age of 18 take up is phenomenal in terms of what we have achieved and I think we’ve done that by winning peoples hearts and minds throughout, not just with the vaccination but also the public health measures and restrictions that Government has put in place.

“I think the public has been quite inspiring in how they've come along through two years of very difficult times.

“My own view is I would prefer to be winning peoples hearts and minds.

“With healthcare workers, I have been very clear and open from the start that I do expect all healthcare workers to take up the vaccine except for very rare medical cases, but, ultimately, there has been phenomenal take up in the vaccine from healthcare workers.”

Also speaking on RTÉ radio, chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) Professor Karina Butler said that there are “pros and cons” to mandatory vaccines and that it may be necessary for some illnesses.

She said that there are situations where making vaccines mandatory is necessary for “the common good”, such as situations where workers are facing vulnerable people.

Nphet will look at putting in place a “medical exemption” to the Covid pass for those who cannot get fully vaccinated. It is believed that this would involve proof of a negative test.

The possibility of a fourth vaccine dose was also raised, as Nphet members raised “concern about waning immunity and the as yet uncertain duration of protection provided by booster vaccination with regard to the Omicron variant”.

“Concern was expressed that if emerging evidence is found to be correct, those who are most at risk may need an additional booster dose in a number of weeks’ time. It was stressed that emerging data should be kept under very close review,” minutes of the meeting show.

The meeting acknowledged that “there is a risk” that vaccines could lead to “complacent behaviour” with non-pharmaceutical interventions, such as physical distancing, hand washing or wearing masks.

Public health chiefs also agreed that Department of Health communications should “seek to maximise adherence” to these non-medical interventions.

In an interview with Newstalk Breakfast in December, Taoiseach Michéal Martin said he is not in favour of mandatory vaccination and that EU countries which have announced this will have difficulty enforcing them.

From February 1, vaccination will be mandatory in Austria, which is the first compulsory vaccination requirement in Europe.

It comes after the country attempted a lockdown on the unvaccinated.

Italy announced that Covid-19 vaccines will be mandatory for over 50s from January 5 and German MPs are expected to soon vote on mandatory vaccination.

Greece is also implementing strict measures as it will start fining people over the age of 60 who haven’t been vaccinated.

They will be fined €100 per month if they don’t receive the jab by January 15.

Speaking today, Mr Reid said he doesn’t believe this wave of coronavirus has yet reached its peak.

Yesterday, 21,834 Covid-19 cases were confirmed by the Department of Health as 67 more coronavirus patients were hospitalised.

This is the second-highest daily figure since the pandemic began, with Saturday’s announcement of 26,122 new cases being the highest.