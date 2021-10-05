HSE chief executive Paul Reid and Department of Health secretary general Robert Watt are to co-chair a new programme board to implement the Sláintecare plan, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will tell TDs and Senators on Wednesday.

Mr Donnelly will tell the Oireachtas Health Committee that the new programme board will “ensure that the drive for universal healthcare is fully embedded in both the Department of Health and HSE”.

The new programme board will be co-chaired by Mr Watt, who is Mr Donnelly's secretary general, and Mr Reid, and will comprise of other senior officials in the HSE and the Department of Health, Mr Donnelly will tell the committee.

His statement says the Cabinet Committee on Health will also meet to discuss progress on the Sláintecare plan which has been rocked by a series of resignations in recent weeks.

Mr Donnelly will appear before TDs and Senators on Wednesday alongside Mr Watt in the wake of the resignations of the Sláintecare executive director Laura Magahy and members of the programme’s implementation advisory council, including its chair Professor Tom Keane.

Sláintecare is the cross-party plan, first published by an Oireachtas committee four years ago, to achieve a universal single-tier health and social care system within the next decade and remove private care from publicly funded hospitals.

In his opening statement sent to committee members on Tuesday night, Mr Donnelly said he regrets the recent resignations and paid tribute to their “determination to implement the vision of a universal single-tier health and social care system”.

The Fianna Fáil minister insists that the Government is committed to the plan for universal healthcare. “That commitment is absolute and unwavering. Universal Healthcare has never been achieved in Ireland and we are still far from it today,” his opening statement says.

“Changing that, making universal healthcare a reality, is one of the defining projects of our time. Our goal is clear: Timely and affordable access to consistently high-quality care for everyone.”

Mr Donnelly will argue that investment of over €1.2bn in last year’s budget has allowed the health service to increase capacity in hospital beds and critical care, with more than 6,000 staff working in the health service compared to last summer.

“I am bringing proposals to Cabinet in respect of 3 elective hospitals – in Cork, Dublin and Galway. Significant work has been done on this by the Sláintecare Office,” Mr Donnelly’s statement says.

The Wicklow TD also says that a taskforce is being set up to tackle hospital waiting lists and a new advisory group is being set up to progress the setting up of new Regional Health Areas as part of the Sláintecare reforms.