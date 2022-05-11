HSE board members repeat ‘need for clarity’ on hospital

Two members of the HSE board who dissented from approving the agreement on the new National Maternity Hospital (NMH) have reiterated their concerns about the deal.

Prof Deirdre Madden, a professor of law at UCC, and patient advocate Dr Sarah McLoughlin were the only two members of the HSE board who dissented from voting in favour of the agreement.

They have now written to the Oireachtas Health Committee.

In a statement to the committee, they said that allowing for the transfer of shares by the Religious Sisters of Charity to St Vincent’s Holdings since the HSE vote, they still believed there was a need for absolute clarity on the separation of church and State.

The Indo Daily: Oh Holy Mess! The Vatican, St Vincent's and the new National Maternity Hospital

This would be better achieved if the “State owned the land on which the hospital was built”.

They said the statement from St Vincent’s Healthcare Group that it must retain ownership for the delivery of integrated care was unsatisfactory.

It ran contrary to the argument that the location of the underlying freehold ownership “has no bearing on the governship/operation of the hospital”.

It was not clear why St Vincent’s Healthcare Group must nominate one third of the members of the NMH Dac board, the body that will run the hospital, they said. The group also nominates the chair on a rotating basis every three years.

Prof Madden and Dr McLoughlin added that, although there is an agreed clause to facilitate provision of legally permissible services at the new hospital, boards also influence culture, values and ethics of the entity they govern and this gives rise to legitimate concerns for us about potential influence of ethos.

Earlier today, Fergus Finlay, an HSE board member who is also on its risk committee, said he supported the agreement, believing the new hospital would be independent and the deal had been put to scrutiny.

Meanwhile, the term “clinically appropriate” in the legal agreement at the heart of the row over the new NMH will not lead to women being refused healthcare, Fine Gael TDs and senators were told tonight.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, as well as his officials and representatives from the NMH, met Fine Gael politicians in a bid to ease concerns within Government surrounding the transfer of the hospital from Holles Street to St Vincent’s.

The documents state that “all clinically appropriate and legally permissible healthcare services” will be available.

Some critics have raised concerns that “clinically appropriate” will lead to some procedures not being carried out in the new hospital.

However, Mr Donnelly and his officials tonight reassured the TDs and senators this would not be the case.

Sources said Fine Gael politicians were told the “clinically appropriate” phrase will not be used to prevent procedures taking place or used as a “back door” to refusing care.

It is understood senator Regina Doherty raised concerns that the public did not trust the Catholic Church and pointed to the apology from Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman in the Seanad over illegal adoptions.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil the State “essentially has the gift of the land” on which the new NMH will be built. “It is ownership by the State of this hospital,” he said amid angry exchanges on the issue.