HSE awarded new contracts to company linked to bribes, RTÉ investigation reveals

An RTÉ Investigates report tonight reveals how the HSE awarded new contracts to a company linked to the bribery of three managers at St Vincent’s Hospital and Beacon Hospital in 2015.

The follow-up investigation, which airs on RTE One’s Prime Time programme tonight, reveals how RTÉ first exposed the bribery of three department managers at St Vincent’s University Hospital (SVUH) and Beacon Hospital in Dublin in 2015 who received expensive gifts and holidays from Eurosurgical, a Dublin-based surgical supplies firm.

The managers in question were immediately suspended, and the then Minister of Health and current Tániste Leo Varadkar said that HSE-funded hospitals would stop paying invoices to the company until inquiries were completed.

However, within three weeks, long before the inquiries had concluded, the HSE did a U-turn on the payments prohibition and increased spending with the firm. According to figures supplied under Freedom of Information to, HSE purchases from Eurosurgical rose 15pc year-on-year in the six months after RTÉ Investigates exposed the bribes.

St Vincent’s University Hospital fired two managers who had taken the bribes and passed on confidential information to Eurosurgical, but it too, continued doing business with the company that bribed the two managers, the exposé reveals.

While the HSE carried on, and even increased, business with the family-run Eurosurgical after the report, the Revenue Commissioners pursued the company and its directors vigorously.

In his ruling on the case earlier this year, High Court Judge Senan Allen stated that Alan, Gary, Alison and Ray Kane Sr, the directors of Eurosurgical, used millions of euro of company cash to pay for personal spending.

In total, the judge said that “a little more than €13 million was plundered from the company” over an 11-year period. The company under-declared their tax liabilities by around €5m, which in turn gave rise to a liability for interest and penalties of a further €7 million, the judge said.

The judgement referred to company cash being used to buy gifts for procurement officials, make payments to fictitious employees who were connected with the Kane family, as well as payments towards houses, cash and carry purchases for directors and other personal spending.

The High Court judgement also covered another twist to the story of Eurosurgical and the HSE, according to Prime Time.

As it became clear that Revenue was about to seek to wind up the company due to unpaid taxes, Gary, Alison and Alan Kane sold most of its business to a new company called Gemini Surgical Innovations, where they were employed.

The judge found this was done at an “undervalue” that starved Eurosurgical of funds to pay its tax obligations. The transfer of Eurosurgical’s business to Gemini Surgical Innovations was voided in a High Court order in early 2018, almost two years after the original transaction.

In the six months from 7 April to 30 September 2020, Gemini Surgical Innovations' sales to HSE-run hospitals soared to almost €11 million, a 3,100pc increase from the same period a year earlier, according to HSE figures supplied to RTÉ Investigates.

During this period, former Eurosurgical director, Gary Kane was the sole director of Gemini Surgical Innovations.

Earlier this year Judge Allen disqualified Gary Kane from acting as a company director. The judge stated that Ray Kane Sr and his children Alan, Gary and Alison were “guilty of fraud” and that “their conduct is such that they are unfit to be concerned with the management of a company”.

Judge Allen handed down lengthy director bans in which Alison Kane was disqualified for almost ten years, her brothers Gary and Alan for over 14 years and Ray Kane Sr for 15 years.

The report by journalist Paul Murphy airs tonight on Prime Time at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.