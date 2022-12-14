HSE apologises to 16 further families over CAMHS care in Kerry

The HSE has begun issuing apologies to 16 further families in connection with care given at child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) in Co Kerry.

Fifteen of the apologies relate to care given by David Kromer, a junior doctor who previously worked at a CAMHS service in South Kerry.

A further apology has also been issued today in relation to care given in the neighbouring North Kerry CAMHS service.

The apologies come eleven months after a major review report on cases at South Kerry CAMHS, led by Dr Sean Maskey, described the treatment 227 children received from the junior doctor during a four-year period as "risky" and found proof of significant harm to 46 service users.

The treatment 13 children received from other doctors was also described as "risky".

Dr Kromer is not currently practicing, pending the outcome of a Medical Council inquiry. He has defended his diagnostic and prescribing practices.

A HSE statement to Independent.ie confirming the issuing of the apologies this week did not name Dr Kromer, instead referring to him as NCHD1.

It confirmed issues found in the 15 cases “mirror findings in the Maskey report”.

A separate audit, looking at 50 randomly selected cases, is currently ongoing at the North Kerry CAMHS service amid concerns over care given there.

While not complete, the HSE confirmed it had already resulted in one apology being issued today at an “open disclosure” meeting with the family of a service user.

The HSE said a small number of other North Kerry CAMHS patients had also been recalled for a clinical review but insisted none of these service users had immediate clinical issues.

However, the disclosure is set to fuel further calls for a wide-ranging investigation into the service in North Kerry.

Further apologies are expected. Solicitor Keith Rolls of Coleman Legal, which represents 70 North Kerry service users, said the firm was due to attend several meetings between clients and the HSE in the coming days.

“It is important to note that NCHD1 was not involved in these files and it is clear that other CAMHS clinicians are responsible for the care,” said Mr Rolls.

He also said families were confused about the purpose of the meetings as instead of receiving correspondence they were getting phone calls asking them to come in for meetings.

“The deficits in care here go back years and these meetings are being called with unseemly and unwarranted haste given the circumstances of the families involved.

“It is incumbent on the HSE to inform the families that they ought to have an advocate present and ensure that families have appropriate notice regarding the meetings.

“It is particularly upsetting considering the time of the year and that families will receive this news the week before Christmas.”