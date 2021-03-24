HSE apologises after healthcare workers get duplicate vaccine appointments

The HSE has apologised after healthcare workers received duplicate vaccine appointments for separate venues in Dublin this week.

The error saw healthcare workers (HCWs) being offered two appointments to be vaccinated, one at the Aviva stadium and one at the Beacon Hospital.

The HSE said the “issues arose because of the work underway across separate teams to finish the residue of Cohort 2 applicants. Work has now been undertaken to ensure that this does not reoccur.”

Read More

HCWs who received the duplicate appointments said they had the same text reply number so they “could not cancel one without cancelling the other.”

A HSE spokesperson said that “where enquires were received people were told to accept the most convenient one. No vaccine was wasted as a result of this small number of double appointments. The HSE apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

The HSE confirmed it will close off vaccination of the frontline healthcare workers this week. A spokesperson said frontline health care workers are now substantially completed for dose one.

The spokesperson added: “As a result we will be closing the front line health care workers portal at the end of this week bringing vaccination of this cohort to an end. Any front line health care workers who register this week will still be vaccinated.”

The move comes after the Irish Independent revealed that hundreds of backroom HSE staff, including those working in payroll and pension departments, were vaccinated earlier this month.

Back-office staff in Cork, Offaly, Galway and Limerick received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, with the HSE stating that it is currently vaccinating staff in “category 2g” of the sequencing framework.

This includes “all other healthcare workers without direct patient care but working in a healthcare facility with the potential to meet patients/service users”.

On Saturday, HSE CEO Paul Reid said that following a discussion with Colm Henry, the decision had been taken to “close off” the cohort.

Read More





Read More

Online Editors