HSE accused of ‘weaponising’ inspection report to close mental health centre that houses 19 patients

THE HSE has “weaponised” an inspection report on a mental health facility to allow it to shut the centre down, it has been claimed.

HSE representatives appeared before the Oireachtas Health Committee today to face questions on the planned closure of Owenacurra Centre in Midleton, which currently houses 19 residents.

The centre is the only facility of its kind in east Cork that provides long-term residential and respite care for people with severe mental health difficulties. It also provides day services for residents and local clients.

Residents’ families were told at the end of June that the centre was to be closed on a phased basis, sparking concerns and discontent in the local community.

Neasa Hourigan, Green Party health spokesperson, accused the HSE of “weaponising” an inspection report carried out by the Mental Health Commission (MHC) in February in a way that would result in a “tsunami” of closures if repeated elsewhere.

The MHC had conducted an annual inspection of the centre in February during which it found it to have “critical and high-risk ratings” in several areas, including small and cluttered bedrooms, fire doors wedged open, and the absence of an occupational therapist.

It was unsatisfied with the HSE’s response and decided to conduct a second, focused inspection that would ascertain what works had been done to address fire safety issues, ligature anchor points, and whether there was an improvement in access to therapeutic services and programmes.

When the MHC told the HSE it was considering further escalation unless corrective measures were enacted, the HSE said it planned to close the centre.

“Where does this leave us with the Mental Health Commission?” asked Deputy Hourigan,

“I think it’s interesting that they declined to come to this meeting. In no place did they say that we should be closing Owenacurra. They said it is not fit for purpose but they said that about many, many other facilities. You have effectively weaponised their report.”

She added: “If we hold every mental health facility in the country to the standards that you are holding Owenacurra we will have a tsunami of closure.”

Sinéad O'Brien, executive clinical director of Cork Mental Health Services, confirmed to the committee that there were will be no 24-hour community residence in east Cork once the Owenacurra Centre closes.

“It’s really important to emphasise that there will be access to the relevant supports,” she added.

“We have in access of 120 places for high-support hospitals and in excess of 60 places for continuing care so I think it’s really important that people know this support is available.”

Senator Frances Black said the relevant supports being provided in place of a physical centre “weren’t good enough” for an area that serves a population of approximately 100,000 people.

“I think that’s very disappointing and something needs to be changed,” she said.

“We have heard unbelievable feedback from residents and families about the importance of this service to them. This is their home. This is where they have happily lived for many years and now they are being up-ended. It’s shocking. These are people’s real lives we are talking about. There is a lack of humanity around all of this.”