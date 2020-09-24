HSE €600m winter plan revealed amid warning coming months will be 'more difficult than we’ve ever faced before'

Hospital cancer centres are struggling to deliver pre-Covid levels of care, the HSE’s new €600m winter plan warned today.

There is a growing backlog of cancer patients waiting for access, care and treatment. Backlogs have also emerged in symptomatic and prostate cancer services.

Prior to the pandemic cancer centres were working at full capacity with no resilience.

It has to call on private hospitals to carry out cancer surgeries. However radiology and diagnostics, surveillance , diagnostic scoping and biopsies are “pinch points” on the patients’ journey, it revealed.

The plan aims to improve cancer access and follow up for patients via telehealth consultations.

Read More

It also hopes to create more resilience in cancer centres in areas like diagnostics and streamline the chemotherapy pathway.

Hospital waiting lists are also set to continue to grow forcing patients to face gruelling delays for care.

More than 723,200 people are now in some form of hospital queue, many for years.

However, the winter plan is aiming for modest outsourcing of public patients to private hospitals to supplement public hospitals which will make little dent in the queues.

The number of patients hospitalised with Covid-19 rose to 88 today with 17 fighting for their lives in intensive care.

The HSE launched its €600m winter plan to maintain the health service as the service threatens to be overwhelmed by Covid-19 and regular illnesses in the coming months.

Three wards have already had to be given over to Covid-19 patients in Beaumont Hospital, impacting on people with other illnesses.

The winter plan - which stretches to April - aims to keep as many people out of hospital as much as possible with community supports including hubs to deal with people with respiratory illnesses, more home care and step down beds.

An additional 4.7m home support hours are to be provided.

It plans to hire 12,500 more staff, many of whom will be supporting Covid-19 services such as contact tracing.

The plan aims for another 251 acute beds this year and another 232 in 2021. Another 17 intensive care beds are to be open on top of the 282 which are now in place.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said: "We are in unprecedented times and the large amount of funding allocated by the government this year reflects that. I am glad to see the HSE commitment to reducing the number of patients on hospital trolleys as well as an increase in the number of beds. But, as we know, healthcare is not just about care in hospital settings. This Winter Plan aims to enable patients to be seen more easily in the community setting when possible. Some €138 million of the Winter Plan funding is being invested in home care and home supports this winter, with an additional 4.7 million extra home care hours.”

Minister Donnelly welcomed the additional supports in the plan for people at greater risk including older people, those who are homeless, and those with chronic illnesses.

He said: “The rollout of Community Specialist Teams to support older people and those with chronic disease is hugely positive. These teams will help them to stay at home or, if they need hospital care, to get home more quickly afterwards. The plan also gives GPs better access to diagnostics, which will have a positive impact by reducing waiting times for patients and reducing demand in our emergency departments.”

HSE chief Paul Reid said : "This winter is going to be more difficult than any we’ve ever faced before. We are living with COVID-19, we are living differently, however we have planned differently and we have to take confidence in our Winter Plan.

“By ensuring agility and innovative healthcare measures, we can prioritise the health and wellbeing of our staff and the public, through the provision of healthcare pathways in the community and in our hospitals.

“I am asking the public to follow the public health advice, the worst thing we can do is to get complacent. I am also asking those within the priority groups to ensure they get the flu vaccine and give themselves the best opportunity to stay well this winter.”

Online Editors