HPV vaccine campaigner Laura Brennan honoured with portrait at Royal College of Physicians

Laura Brennan’s parents Larry and Bernie, with RCPI president Prof Mary Horgan as Laura's portrait was unveiled at the Royal College of Physicians in Ireland. Picture: Kenneth O'Halloran

A portrait of the late HPV vaccine campaigner Laura Brennan was unveiled at the Royal College of Physician of Ireland (RCPI) on Kildare Street in Dublin today.

The RCPI commissioned the portrait to honour the first health advocate who is not a doctor to its collection in acknowledgement of Ms Brennan’s outstanding contribution to boosting the uptake of the HPV vaccine, which prevents cervical cancer.

A spokeswoman said Laura’s positivity throughout her own illness and her willingness to share her own personal story for the good of others resulted in an uptake rate of 70pc.

“Her contribution is immeasurable and her legacy will continue way into the future. This important work has also helped to shape the Covid-9 vaccine campaign in Ireland where almost 90pc of those eligible to receive the vaccine are vaccinated,” the RCPI said.

The portrait by renowned artist Catherine Creaney was launched at the start of the RCPI annual flagship event, St Luke’s Symposium, with Laura’s family in attendance.

It will be be on public view in the Stearne Room in No.6 Kildare Street, home of the RCPI since 1864.

Professor Mary Horgan, RCPI President, said: “Laura’s beautiful portrait will be a constant reminder to doctors and so many people for generations to come of the power of advocacy to improve the health of the nation.

"Despite her being so unwell from her disease and its treatment, Laura’s voice was always strong as she continued to advocate for HPV vaccine for as long as she could.

"Laura’s tireless work was a great example of doctors and advocates working together in a powerful way. We are very honoured that she will be joining us at the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland. She will be a constant inspiration and source of admiration and a reminder to all of us of the power of advocacy and the health of the nation.”