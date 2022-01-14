How to use DIY swab kits at home

From today, antigen tests take centre stage in the fight against Covid-19, and thousands of us will be wondering whether we will be able to do the test properly.

The rapid tests are now seen as a key line of defence as we head toward peak Omicron and, hopefully, descend the current wave.

Once likened to snake oil, from today, people under 40 who have symptoms and have a positive antigen test no longer need to get a confirmatory HSE PCR test.

Likewise, fully boosted close contacts of a confirmed case may no longer have to restrict movements but must take antigen tests over seven days.

So, what are the top tips on how to get the most from the DIY home test kits?

UCD virologist Dr Gerald Barry said blowing your nose before putting the swab up your nostrils may be a sensible thing to do.

This “can help to get rid of mucus build-up and improve the quality of the swab sample”, he said.

One of the other key questions is whether to swab the nose or the throat.

Some studies have shown nasal swabs are slower to pick up infections than kits using throat swabs.

This is based on signals that Omicron replicates much faster in human airways than in lung tissue.

It has led to some people swabbing the throat and nose.

Dr Barry said you were best off following the manufacturer’s instructions.

“There is anecdotal evidence tests for Omicron may be more effective in the throat,” he said.

As rapid antigen tests are less accurate than the gold standard PCR test offered by the HSE, many will want to know how to minimise the chance of getting a false positive and having to isolate for seven days, or getting a false negative where you go about your usual business and risk infecting others.

Dr Barry said his strategy was to do one test – and then do a second with one from a different manufacturer.

He said if people were buying tests, he would definitely encourage them to get different brands.

If a second test from another manufacturer shows a positive result, there is a higher chance that the first was correct. The principal tip, though, is to follow the instructions to the letter.

If you are told to insert the swab 2cm, make sure you rotate it several times in both nostrils. Also, place a set number of drops of the solution in the indicator device and do not be tempted to add more.

Read the results at the recommended time – if you are told not to check it before 15 minutes, do not be tempted to do so before then. And check the “no later” time, because at that point the result may no longer be correct.

Check the expiry date on the kit and note whether the tests should be at room temperature for a certain time before you use them.

Other advice is to try to avoid contaminating the sample, so make sure before you start that you are working on a clean surface.

Do not touch the soft end of the swab with the sample you have taken from your nose.

Put it straight into the solution and make sure your hands are clean and dry.

Take your time and set out all the various bits and pieces before you start.

The HSE said yesterday it had distributed 350,000 antigen tests to close contacts last week.

People can log their positive antigen test with details of close contacts on an HSE portal from today.

Up to last week, around 80.5pc positive antigen tests were confirmed as correct on a PCR test.